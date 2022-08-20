Guntersville made quick work of a pair of Southside miscues to take a quick 14-0 lead in Friday night’s contest.
The Panthers won the opening coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The kickoff was fumbled and recovered by Guntersville at the Southside 22-yard line. It took just five plays for Guntersville to score when quarterback Antonio Spurgeon ran in for a touchdown from 3-yards out.
On the ensuing kickoff, Southside fumbled the ball again giving it back to Guntersville on the Panther’s 25-yard line. Unlike the first drive, this Guntersville drive ended with a fumble and Southside taking over.
The Panther offense wasn’t able to muster anything and had to punt after three plays. The punt traveled just five yards setting Guntersville up with great field position once again.
In just three plays, Guntersville found the end zone again making the score 14-0 with 5:48 left to play in the first quarter.
Near the end of the first quarter the Guntersville defense got into the action. Senior defensive back Brandon Fussell picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown making the score 21-0.
That was the score at halftime and that’s how the score would stay until late in the fourth quarter when Southside quarterback Brooks Nesmith completed a touchdown pass from 5-yards out to make the score 21-7.
The Guntersville offense stalled for much of the second, third and fourth quarters after a very quick start. Southside competed hard throughout the second half to make the game more competitive, but it wasn’t enough to overcome its mistakes early in the game.
Fussell sealed the game at the 2-minute mark with another interception ending a Southside drive that had some promise. The senior, known for his offensive ability, started out the season with a strong showing on defense.
For the Wildcats, Spurgeon threw for 54 yards and rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns. CJ Gomera rushed for 50 yards, Julyan Jordan had 35 yards on the ground and Sam Canady was the leading receiver with 21 yards on two catches.
Guntersville head coach Lance Reese was happy with the win but says there are plenty of improvements to be made.
“It’s an accomplishment anytime you go on the road and get a win at a place like Southside against a good team,” he said. “We jumped on them early but couldn’t sustain any offensive drives to put them away in the second half. That’s definitely something that we as players and coaches will have to work on to get ready for the rest of the season. I thought the defense and special teams played very well. I’m proud of both of those groups.”
Guntersville will host Lawrence County next week at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.