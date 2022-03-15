One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident early Tuesday.
According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, the Coroner’s Office responded to an accident around 5 a.m. on U.S. 431 at Keller’s Shell at the Marshall/Madison county line near Grant.
Marshall County Deputies and Alabama State Troopers arrived on scene at about 4 a.m. and discovered a vehicle had struck Michael Daniel Southerland, 33, of Toney. Southerland was pronounced dead at the scene, Nugent said. Alabama State Troopers issued a statement stating time of the accident was 3:11 a.m. Tuesday.
A Marshall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the 24-year-old Marcus Dean Bland, of Scottsboro, told officers he initially thought he had hit a deer, but soon discovered the grisly truth.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 431 were closed for several hours and traffic detoured around the scene while Troopers conducted an investigation. All lanes of traffic were reopened before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
No additional information has been released by the Troopers by press time Tuesday.
