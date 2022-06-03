This is an opinion column.
June is an important month for a lot of people, not the least of which are accordion enthusiasts. At first it may seem ridiculous to devote a whole month to an instrument, and not a popular one at that.
But that’s all the more reason to spread its awareness, to stop accordion hate!
From the German “akkord,” these squalling instruments of polka and zydeco fame have delighted melomaniacs of all ages and stripes the world over ever since they were first invented in Berlin in the 1800s.
Known affectionately as squeezeboxes, the simplest way to describe an accordion to the uninitiated is as a “box-shaped musical instrument of the bellows-driven free-reed aerophone type” that come in a variety of styles, shapes and sizes.
The dulcet tones of the accordion have been featured in such hits as “The Christmas Polka,” by Jim Reeves, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys, “Beer Barrel Polka (Roll Out the Barrel),” “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and many, many more.
But if lively, high-steppin’ music isn’t your preference, there’s still plenty to celebrate, learn about and be proud of during the month of June.
According to nationaldaycalendar.com, June is also: National Give a Bunch of Balloons Month, National DJ Month, African-American Music Appreciation Month, National Zoo and Aquarium Month, Men’s Health Month, National Adopt a Cat Month, National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month, National Candy Month, National Camping Month, National Caribbean American Month, National Country Cooking Month, National Dairy Month, National Great Outdoors Month, National Headache and Migraine Awareness Month, National Homeownership Month, National Iced Tea Month, National Papaya Month, National Pollinators Month, National PTSD Awareness Month, National Safety Month, National Soul Food Month, Rose Month, and last but not least, Turkey Lovers Month.
Nowadays, there seems to be a special day and month for every niche interest, most of which I roll my eyes at since they’re mostly marketing ploys or media talking points.
But on the other hand, we are commanded to “rejoice and be glad” each and every day, and how blessed are we to have so many options to choose from to focus our attention.
For all the evil, self-obsession in the world, it’s nice to live in a country with that many things to commemorate, whether it be roses, turkeys or soul food.
So don’t be embarrassed to tell someone all about accordions this month. I, for one, am proud.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
