BOAZ, Ala. – Snead State Community College students’ pass rates of the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) have increased dramatically over the last year, rising over 10 percent.
The NCLEX-RN is recognized as the world’s premier licensure exam and uses computerized adaptive testing (CAT) technology to deliver the exam, ensuring a valid and reliable measurement of nursing competence.
In 2021, the college’s pass rate was 70.27 percent and the Alabama Board of Nursing (ABN) sent a letter expressing concern. However, in 2022, Snead State students showed significant improvement.
“As of the close of Calendar Year 2022, Snead State Community College-ABN Board-calculated annual pass rate percentage is 81.58 percent,” stated a letter from the ABN and Dr. Pamela C. Smith, Administrative Director of Nursing Education Programs.
Snead State Director of Nursing Dr. Lisa Brock attributed the success to the work of faculty that included changes “to better prepare our students” for the exam.
“This is a huge achievement, and I appreciate the acknowledgement of this success from the Alabama Board of Nursing,” Dr. Brock said. “The nursing faculty and staff continue to find ways to prepare our graduates for a very difficult, but rewarding, career. I am very proud to be associated with each of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.