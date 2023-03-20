Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Shadrack Alcime, 29, of Miami, Florida, for attempted murder. Alcime was convicted in the Marshall County Circuit Court on June 8, 2021.
The evidence at trial showed that on the night of February 17, 2019, Shadrack Alcime, who was driving a Nissan Xterra at the time, almost hit two other drivers in the Albertville area. The drivers called the police and followed Alcime’s vehicle until police were able to initiate a traffic stop. When Officer Bobby Banister of the Albertville Police Department stopped Alcime, he fled the scene firing a .45-caliber handgun numerous times at Officer Banister who was in pursuit at the time. Fortunately, Officer Banister was not wounded, and Alcime was arrested later that same day and charged with attempted murder.
Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson’s office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict. Alcime was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his attempted murder conviction. Alcime sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.
The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Alcime’s conviction. The Court did so in a decision issued Friday, March 17, 2023.
Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Jordan Shelton for her successful work on this case and thanks District Attorney Everette Johnson and his staff for their valuable assistance in defending the attempted murder conviction
