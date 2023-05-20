The boys and girls head coaches in Marshall County have selected the 2023 All-Marshall County Soccer Team.
GIRLS TEAM
Co-Most Valuable Player: Lanie Willis and Nahomi Mendoza
Offensive Player of the Year: Reese Hallmark
Defensive Player of Year: Fabiana Bartolomé
First team
Lanie Willis, senior, Guntersville
Ashley Ziesset, junior, Guntersville
Ana Mendoza, senior, Albertville
Nahomi Mendoza, junior, Albertville
Reese Hallmark, senior, Arab
Jillian Grisham, senior, Arab
Monica Roman, senior, Boaz
Fabiana Bartolomé, junior, Boaz
Valeria Cruz, sophomore, Douglas
Lezlie Conriquez, senior, Douglas
Second team
Sadie Carroll, freshman, Albertville
Yahaira Quintino, junior, Albertville
Emma Stanley, junior, Guntersville
Ella Willis, eighth grade, Guntersville
Aidan Watts, senior, Arab
Brionna Cox, freshman, Arab
Araceli Gómez, junior, Boaz
Star Salazar, sophomore, Boaz
Guadalupe Negrete, eighth grade, Douglas
Arisbeth Munoz, eighth grade, Douglas
BOYS TEAM
Most Valuable Player: AJ Shumate
Offensive Player of Year: Nico Motoa
Defensive Player of Year: Edwin Vasquez
First team
AJ Shumate, sophomore, Guntersville
JB Bankole, senior, Guntersville
Hunter Leak, senior, Arab
Jon Loden, freshman, Arab
Edwin Vasquez, senior, Albertville
Leo Juarez, senior, Albertville
Santiago Conriquez, freshman, Douglas
Oliver Chilel, senior, Douglas
Nico Motoa, senior, Boaz
Jose Arreguin, sophomore, Boaz
Second team
Hunter Morton, sophomore, Guntersville
Elysee Laguerre, sophomore, Guntersville
Evan Grimmett, senior, Arab
Austin Holdcraft, senior, Arab
Laureano Zurita, senior, Albertville
Oscar Perez, sophomore, Albertville
Esteban Cruz Jaimes, junior, Douglas
Jesus Piñeda, senior, Douglas
Osiel Bello, senior, Boaz
Angel Contreras, senior, Boaz
