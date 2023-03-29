BOAZ — Snead State forward John “Tre” Whitehead III capped off his lone season as a Parson with a 24-point performance Tuesday, March 21, in a 75-49 loss to Southeastern Community College (Iowa) in round one of the NJCAA Division I Men’s Championship Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Whitehead, a sophomore from Augusta, Georgia, could be heralded as one of the most talented players to come through Snead State in the history of its men’s basketball program.
“He’s definitely one of the best players I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching,” said Parsons head coach Jeremiah Patterson, who took over the program in 2016. “He’s had a great season this year; he works really hard.”
In addition to his 24 points, Whitehead also totaled five rebounds, one assist and three steals in the NJCAA Tournament game.
Prior to the team’s trip to Kansas, the ACCC announced Whitehead had been named to the 2023 All-NJCAA Region 22 First Team, as well as the 2023 All-ACCC North First Team.
“Those accolades are well-deserved,” Patterson said. “He’s meant a lot to us this year.”
Throughout the regular season, Whitehead averaged 17.7 points per game, which was ranked eighth-best in the ACCC, while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range – all playing a vital role in the Parsons capturing the 2023 ACCC Tournament championship.
Whitehead came to Snead State last year by way of transfer from Augusta State University. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 5.5 points per game in just an average of 10 minutes of playing time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.