ALBERTVILLE — The Douglas Eagles won the championship of the Marshall County Middle School Baseball Tournament on March 7 at Sand Mountain Park.
Coached by John Holland, the Eagles blasted Brindlee Mountain 12-0 in the semifinals.
Cade Lewis doubled and tripled for the Eagles while Isaiah Watts doubled. Lewis had two runs and three RBIs, and Watts went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs.
Maddox Duvall batted 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, and Jacob Fountaine closed 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs.
Judson Murray singled, scored and drove in a run, and Colby Alexander contributed one hit and two runs. Luke Glassco singled and drove in a run, and Keilan Green scored one run.
Watts was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and gave up two hits in three innings on the mound.
Fountaine threw an inning in relief.
In the finals, the Eagles beat DAR 6-5 in a thriller, as Green delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Krish Patel started Douglas’ decisive inning by stroking a one-out single. He went to third on Fountaine’s groundout. A pitch hit Joshua Evans, giving the Eagles runners on the corners with two outs.
Green stepped to the plate and singled to right field, chasing home Patel with the game-winning run.
Patel and Green paced Douglas’ attack. Green batted 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Patel finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.
Watts and Fountaine both singled once and collected two RBIs. Lewis singled, scored and knocked in a run. Duvall scored a pair of runs while Murray scored one.
Fountaine earned the win in relief. He threw 2.2 innings and yielded two hits, two runs (both earned) and one walk while striking out four.
Murray started and threw 2.1 innings. He allowed two hits, three runs (all earned) and five walks. He struck out three.
