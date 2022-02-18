This is an opinion column.
Our youth group at Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community will send one of our young ladies to the AHSAA State Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
DeKalb County rivals Geraldine and Plainview will clash in the Class 3A Northeast Regional finals Monday afternoon at 4 at Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Charlie Smith, a junior, plays for the Bulldogs of head coach Jamie Gilbert, who rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Ohatchee 58-50 in Thursday’s regional semifinals. Sean and Erin Smith are Charlie’s parents.
Erin teaches at Geraldine Elementary School while Sean is president of Carmon Construction Company in Albertville. Carmon Construction built much of Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville.
Sawyer Hulgan, a seventh grader, hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points (in 16 minutes of action) in Plainview’s 80-38 hammering of Childersburg in the other girls semifinal.
Sawyer is the daughter of Brett and Jessica Hulgan. Brett owns Albertville Discount Pharmacy, and Jessica teaches at Plainview Elementary. Brett’s best friend since childhood is Robi Coker, who is head coach of the Plainview varsity boys. Robi’s team will play for a regional championship against Childersburg on Monday at 5:45 p.m.
Thursday’s victory was Geraldine’s first in the Northeast Regional since the 2000 season. The Bulldogs lost to Fyffe in the finals that year, as Shea King hit a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
Shea King Bruce now serves as an assistant coach for Plainview.
We at Liberty Baptist are excited for Charlie, Sawyer and their teammates. Geraldine and Plainview are two of the eight 3A girls teams across the state still standing. I hope the Bulldogs-Bears winner goes on to win the State title too.
Sardis achieves more history
The Sardis varsity girls basketball team continues to add accomplishments to its history-making 2021-22 season.
Head coach Heath Cullom’s squad won the program’s first Etowah County Tournament championship, claimed its first area tournament championship in almost 30 years and won a sub-regional game for the first time in the current AHSAA playoff format.
Friday morning, the Lions knocked off Ramsay 39-38 in the semifinals for their first Northeast Regional Tournament victory. It’s only the second regional appearance for the Lions.
Junior guard Caroline Johnson starred for Sardis in the fourth quarter, scoring all 11 of her points. Her 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left in the game erased a 35-35 tie and put the Lions ahead to stay. Maybe her nickname should be “Caroline Clutch.”
Caroline is the daughter of Dr. Evan and Amanda Johnson. She’s the niece of Anna Johnson Noojin, who played on the last Sardis team to compete at JSU before this year’s record-setting crew.
Sardis faces either Guntersville or Carver-Birmingham in the regional finals Tuesday morning at 9.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.