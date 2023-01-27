Bullying, sexual predators, sexting and child pornography are all things children can find and be exposed to on the internet.
Just ask Marshall County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Young and Assistant District Attorney Adam Culbert.
“We’ve worked all kinds of cases that have the internet at the root of them,” Culbert said.
Keeping children safe while online was the topic of a parental meeting Tuesday night at Boaz Intermediate School.
The No. 1 safety tip? Parental controls and lots of them.
“You can’t beat the drum of parental control often enough,” Culbert said.
Young said his child has stringent parental controls on the cell phone.
“There are apps available that will show what messages are coming into the phone, and going out of the phone,” he said.
“There are parental controls of all types. But kids are smart. They will try to find ways around them.”
Culbert said children today share a cyber world with people from all over the world, not just in their neighborhood.
“There is a lot of information out there,” he said. “You have to remember we live in a digital world today.
“Give me 20 minutes and I can most likely find out your phone number, address, if you are married and if so, to whom, and the number of children you have and their names.
“In 10 minutes, I can find more information that you would think possible.”
Both men said children must be taught not to interact with others online. Often other players in group video games, for example, are not children of similar ages. All too often they are adults posing as children hoping to find an unsuspecting child to share information.
Teaching children not to share email addresses, physical addresses, names or phone numbers is a must, they say.
Older children must be aware of the consequences they may face if they decide to share intimate photos with a girlfriend or boyfriend.
“Schools a lot of times get information about inappropriate photos being shared on Snapchat for example,” Young said. “We get called and we have to come in, identify the victim and we start taking up phones.
“A lot of parents aren’t going to be happy that we confiscated their child’s phone. If we find child pornography on the phone, the student can be charged with possession of child pornography or production of obscene matter.
“If we find a phone with porn on them, they have to be destroyed.”
Juliana Davis, community outreach coordinator with Mountain Lakes Behavior Healthcare, said the internet is not just dangerous for all the predators that might be stalking online, but it is also a place where chilren may encounter bullying, stalking or worse at the hands of fellow students.
As an example, she said some students may believe they are passing intimate photos only to a significant other, but what happens if the couple breaks up?
“A lot of times, the boyfriend will share the photo with his buddy, and then it gets sent to ‘everybody’ in school. This is embarrassing and can lead to depression or suicidal ideations,” she said.
“We need to teach our children to be kind to one another. We need to teach them not to share their bodies like that.”
Culbert likened sending photos to shooting a bullet.
“Just like a bullet, once it is out there, you are responsible for it,” he said. “You can’t drag it back. It is out there.”
During the meeting, all three urged parents to be aware of what sites children visit, who they are speaking to and what they are saying.
“A 14-year-old, for example, doesn’t deserve privacy,” Culbert said. “There should be nothing on a phone that they are scared to be found by a parents or adult.”
