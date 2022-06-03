A Marshall County Corrections Officer found himself on the other side of the bars Thursday.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Corrections Officer David Lowe was arrested Thursday and charged with first-, second- and third-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines), and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (meth).
A small amount of meth, marijuana, a cell phone and alcohol were all seized from Lowe, Sims said.
“I was notified of a potential problem we had with contraband and drugs getting in the jail. I immediately ordered an investigation to determine how and what items were getting in the jail. Everyone involved did a great job. The investigation resulted in the arrest of one of our own. I hold my employees to a high standard and when that standard is not met or abused, I will hold them accountable. As a correction officer or deputy, we are public servants and should be held to a higher standard of accountability.”
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Lowe had “just come off probation,” and had not been an employee for long with the department.
Lowe remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. He will be housed at the Blount County Jail for his safety, Guthrie said.
The investigation involved the Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Drug Task Force, and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force. Worked in conjunction. The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force includes members from the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement while the county drug task force is comprised of members from area law enforcement agencies, including Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville, Guthrie said.
The investigation was “quickly undertaken” but thorough, Guthrie said.
“We couldn’t run the risk of a lengthy investigation,” Guthrie said. “If drugs or something were given out, sold to or furnished to an inmate or an individual, that is a distribution and contraband case.
“Our office along with the two drug task forces were able to work seamlessly together to accomplish this investigation.”
Sims said he has received numerous comments both in support of and against the corrections officer’s arrest.
“I just want to make one comment about our correction officers,” Sims said in a Facebook post made Friday.
“We have a great group of correction officers who are dedicated and love their job. Just like any other profession, you will have some from time to time do bad things. The difference is leaders must hold people they supervise accountable.
“One person doing wrong doesn’t mean everyone in that profession is doing wrong. I stand by our correction officers and the integrity it takes to do this job. They step up to do the job when no one else will.”
