DOUGLAS — MacKinley Portillo delivered a dominant performance in the circle Monday for Douglas, leading her team to a 3-0 triumph over Appalachian in varsity softball action.
Portillo racked up 13 strikeouts and walked none while tossing a two-hit shutout. She contributed a single at the plate.
Carlie Camp batted 2-for-3 to lead the Eagles’ hitters. Mallory Ackles went 1-for-2 with a double and one run, and Chloe Green closed 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Ella Kate Adams finished 1-for-3, and Zoe Wright went 1-for-4 with one run. Maddie Hayes contributed an RBI.
DHS hosts Boaz on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
