ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — More than a regional facility to provide an outlet for residents to maintain health and wellness, Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater has become a driving force in the realm of economic development.
From October 2021 to September 2022, General Manager Patrick O’Brien said the 130-acre facility boasted a $14.2 million impact but was expected to surpass that mark next year.
“This year, impact is estimated to be $23.2 million,” O’Brien said Thursday during the annual State of the City breakfast. “That is a significant growth in just a year’s time span.”
Coinciding with those figures, O’Brien said the park has generated over 36,000 hotel room nights within the last year, thanks to numerous events hosted at the park.
“So, when we talk about new hotels coming here and the sales tax figures, it’s all a part of the growth in the city,” he said, “and the park is a significant factor in that.”
Within the last year, SMPA hosted 62 sports tournaments. O’Brien said more than 70 are scheduled for the next year.
The park had 200 youth recreation league teams and about 115 adult recreation league teams. The park’s fitness center had over 97,000 attendants from October 2021 to September 2022.
Sand Mountain Park has also become home to one of the largest Miracle Leagues in the region, O’Brien said. Miracle League is a special needs baseball program. It had 125 players last season. Some players drove from an hour away to participate, O’Brien said. He said a goal for Miracle League was to expand the concept and participation into other sports.
The park hosted 1,750 teams over the year, including for rentals and tournaments. O’Brien said there have been colleges from as far as Illinois in the Midwest and the northern part of the country utilize the park. There have also been kids flown in from California to play baseball, he said.
“Sand Mountain Park is not a local, regional facility and venue,” O’Brien said. “It is truly becoming a national destination, which was, of course, a big part of the vision and goal for the park.”
Aside from sports, the park hosted 11 concerts within the last year. O’Brien said “exciting” concert news would be announced soon ahead of the next season.
“I’m very proud to say we continue to execute our mission at a very high level, which is to dramatically improve the health and economic vitality of the Sand Mountain region,” O’Brien said. “And we have done that at a very high level over 2022.
“The citizens of Marshall County and entire region have a higher quality of life because of where we are today,” he added. “There’s no doubt about that. The park has become a staple in our community while helping fuel significant growth, and we’re seeing that. We’re feeling that every single day. It’s a true privilege to be a part of it.”
Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price said SMPA has played a huge role in luring retail, restaurants and industry to the city.
“There are things that are here directly because of the park,” Price recently told The Reporter. “The two hotels — direct effect of the park. In reality, we needed one of those hotels just for industry, because we literally surveyed the top five industries in our city, and I think the year before we got those two hotels to come, we had sent in five industries about 17,000 room nights to Guntersville … But even needing one, we probably wouldn’t have gotten one without that park being built.”
The park has also helped lure businesses and restaurants like Beef O’Brady’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rural King.
“When they started talking to them about Beef O’Brady’s, corporate people came, they toured the park, and it was over,” he said. “They were like, ‘Yeah, we want to be here.’ They might have come here anyways, right? Demographics worked, all of that stuff worked, but [the park] just helps throw it over the top, because they know their weekends are going to be slammed. Same thing with Buffalo Wild Wings.”
“Rural King — we most definitely would have gotten them, because they love our area, but they’re now doing a park like ours in their hometown. Not exactly like ours, but because of ours, Rural King itself is building one in Mattoon, Illinois. They had been thinking about it, but in their visits here and seeing ours, they were like ‘Oh, it’s a no-brainer.’
“So, that has definitely helped shape our narrative … with Lake Guntersville [nearby] and the park, it’s just kind of becoming that destination spot.”
Price said being home to a quality school system, growing municipal airport and other “surprises” like a winery and brewery, has proven to be an economic driver, too.
Developments in 2016 also helped play a role in economic development being witnessed today, Price said.
“The developer of TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby — all of that — came into the city, believed in the city and sold that development. That wasn’t going on in towns of our size. But because they did that … when we talk to people and we say, ‘Well so-and-so and so-and-so,’ well they know those people, right? And they pick up the phone and they say, ‘How are y’all doing in Albertville?’ and they say, ‘Oh, we’re killing it.’ That has helped.
“When you tell them TJ Maxx, first year out of the gate, was 20% ahead of projections, and Ulta in Albertville is the No. 1 most visited Ulta in Alabama. Those things help us with the next thing.”
Price said new developments also help sell Albertville.
“You get one thing, and then some restaurant says, ‘Well why aren’t we there?’ Things that you get attract other things, too,” he said. “It all just builds on itself.”
Albertville’s mayor and city council should also be lauded, Price said.
“You’ve got a council and mayor that get it,” he said. “They understand that we can provide more things for our citizens if we have more money, and the best way to get more money is more sales tax, and the best thing to get more sales tax is have more things.”
He said the city’s leaders have placed a major focus on quality of life, and every decision made — especially pertaining to economic development — reflects that.
In addition to quality of life, the influx of economic development has also been noticeable in terms of dollars and cents.
Price said the city’s sales tax revenue has increased significantly in recent years, and “we expect it to continue” as new developments mentioned before open for business.
During the Thursday event, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said another key to the city’s flourishing economic development that should never go unnoticed was the people.
“The special ingredient to what makes us special in our community is our people,” Honea said of not only the city government’s employees and elected officials, but its business owners and residents, too. “It’s pretty simple. And without our people doing what they do every day, it doesn’t work … I can’t express enough how important it is and how happy I am to know that we have a community full of people that want to do the right thing and want to help see people succeed.
“Every partnership this city has is imperative — I cannot express how important it is that we work together,” he added. “When people work together, good things happen. And the proof’s in the pudding.”
