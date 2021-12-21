A pair of Sand Mountain standouts were honored with individual awards from the DeKalb County football coaches on Tuesday, with Geraldine quarterback Jaxon Colvin earning the county’s Player of the Year honors, while Fyffe defensive lineman Austin Mulligan took home the Defensive MVP award.
Awards and spots on the All-County team were nominated and voted on by the county’s eight head football coaches.
Colvin, a sophomore for the Bulldogs, was a dual-threat quarterback who made big plays throughout the year, helping Geraldine to a 7-4 mark on the season, which included a trip to the 3A playoffs. The biggest win of the year for the Bulldogs came when they upset neighboring rival Fyffe, ending their 51-game winning streak.
Mulligan was the anchor of a Fyffe defense that conceded less than 10 points per game this season, helping the Red Devils go 10-2 on the year, reaching the 3A quarterfinals with a roster that featured just five seniors.
Senior wide receiver Sawyer Hughes of Sylvania was named the county’s Offensive MVP.
In addition to Mulligan, Fyffe saw eight other earn first-team All-DeKalb honors, including Kyle Dukes, Will Stephens, Brody Hicks, Jake Wooden, Logan Anderson, Tucker Wilks, Evan Chandler and Simon Hicks.
Geraldine saw six others named to the first-team, Caleb Benefield, Joe Garcia, Caleb Hall, Carlos Mann, Colton Lusher, and Kobe Hill.
Crossville saw a trio of players named to the first-team, Kolby Lesley, Steven Juan, and Oswado Torres.
All-DeKalb County
Player of the Year: Jaxon Colvin, So., Geraldine, QB/OLB
Offensive MVP: Sawyer Hughes, Sr., Sylvania, WR
Defensive MVP: Austin Mulligan, Sr., Fyffe, DL
First Team
Fyffe
Kyle Dukes, Sr., DE
Will Stephens, Sr., SS
Brody Hicks, Jr., LB
Jake Wooden, Jr., OL
Logan Anderson, Fr., RB
Tucker Wilks, Fr., DT
Evan Chandler, Jr., TE
Simon Hicks, Fr., LB
Sylvania
Brody Smith, Sr., QB
Styles Hughes, Sr., LB
Sydney Dekker, Sr., DL
Zander Wooten, Sr., OL
Leo Kirby, So., LB
Preston Graham, Jr., RB
Zac Anderson, So., WR
Geraldine
Caleb Bennefield, Sr., OL
Joe Garcia, Fr., DL
Caleb Hall, Jr., RB
Carlos Mann, So., DB
Colt Lusher, Sr., ATH
Kobe Hill, So., LB
Plainview
Noah White, Sr., QB/DB
Dylan McCullough, Jr., DB
Mason Cooper, Sr., DL
Andrew Hall, Jr., RB
Nate Crow, Sr., DL
Levi Brown, Jr., DB
Ider
Jesse Massey, Sr., LB
Matt Norman, Sr., RB
Hunter Robinson, Jr., RB
Branson Durham, Sr., OL
Cohen Willoughby, Sr., DL
Valley Head
Eian Bain, Jr., RB
Roger McMahan, Sr., LB
Ashton Brown, Sr., DB
Ethan Webb, Jr., TE
Collinsville
Keaton DeBoard, Jr., DB
Seth Brown, Sr., OL
Jordan Coker, Jr., DL
Crossville
Kolby Lesley, Sr., RB
Steven Juan, Jr., DB
Oswado Torres, Jr., DL
Honorable Mention
Cade Underwood, Fyffe
Ashdon Cooley, Sylvania
Aspen Cooley, Sylvania
Brant Kilttle, Sylvania
Roman Mckeehan, Sylvania
Jaxon Smith, Sylvania
Drew Folwer, Geraldine
River Walling, Geraldine
Austyn Banks, Geraldine
Will Arnold, Geraldine
Jayse Cook, Geraldine
Nathan Subias, Plainview
Dagan Miller, Plainview
Braiden Thomas, Plainview
Sam Crowell, Plainview
Brayden York, Plainview
Dylan Grant, Ider
Luke Hanna, Ider
Colton Crane, Ider
Brian Bass, Ider
Andrew Blevins, Ider
Brandon Vasquez, Valley Head
Noah Hulgan, Valley Head
Pacey Cooper, Valley Head
Carson Frost, Valley Head
Caron Dennis, Collinsville
Fernando Padilla, Collinsville
Dekota Causey, Crossville
Javier Juan, Crossville
Antonio Quintana, Crossville
Jesus Juan, Crossville
