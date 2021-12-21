Jaxon Colvin
A pair of Sand Mountain standouts were honored with individual awards from the DeKalb County football coaches on Tuesday, with Geraldine quarterback Jaxon Colvin earning the county’s Player of the Year honors, while Fyffe defensive lineman Austin Mulligan took home the Defensive MVP award.

Awards and spots on the All-County team were nominated and voted on by the county’s eight head football coaches.

Colvin, a sophomore for the Bulldogs, was a dual-threat quarterback who made big plays throughout the year, helping Geraldine to a 7-4 mark on the season, which included a trip to the 3A playoffs. The biggest win of the year for the Bulldogs came when they upset neighboring rival Fyffe, ending their 51-game winning streak.

Mulligan was the anchor of a Fyffe defense that conceded less than 10 points per game this season, helping the Red Devils go 10-2 on the year, reaching the 3A quarterfinals with a roster that featured just five seniors.

Senior wide receiver Sawyer Hughes of Sylvania was named the county’s Offensive MVP.

In addition to Mulligan, Fyffe saw eight other earn first-team All-DeKalb honors, including Kyle Dukes, Will Stephens, Brody Hicks, Jake Wooden, Logan Anderson, Tucker Wilks, Evan Chandler and Simon Hicks.

Geraldine saw six others named to the first-team, Caleb Benefield, Joe Garcia, Caleb Hall, Carlos Mann, Colton Lusher, and Kobe Hill.

Crossville saw a trio of players named to the first-team, Kolby Lesley, Steven Juan, and Oswado Torres.

All-DeKalb County

Player of the Year: Jaxon Colvin, So., Geraldine, QB/OLB

Offensive MVP: Sawyer Hughes, Sr., Sylvania, WR

Defensive MVP: Austin Mulligan, Sr., Fyffe, DL

First Team

Fyffe

Kyle Dukes, Sr., DE

Will Stephens, Sr., SS

Brody Hicks, Jr., LB

Jake Wooden, Jr., OL

Logan Anderson, Fr., RB

Tucker Wilks, Fr., DT

Evan Chandler, Jr., TE

Simon Hicks, Fr., LB

Sylvania

Brody Smith, Sr., QB

Styles Hughes, Sr., LB

Sydney Dekker, Sr., DL

Zander Wooten, Sr., OL

Leo Kirby, So., LB

Preston Graham, Jr., RB

Zac Anderson, So., WR

Geraldine

Caleb Bennefield, Sr., OL

Joe Garcia, Fr., DL

Caleb Hall, Jr., RB

Carlos Mann, So., DB

Colt Lusher, Sr., ATH

Kobe Hill, So., LB

Plainview

Noah White, Sr., QB/DB

Dylan McCullough, Jr., DB

Mason Cooper, Sr., DL

Andrew Hall, Jr., RB

Nate Crow, Sr., DL

Levi Brown, Jr., DB

Ider

Jesse Massey, Sr., LB

Matt Norman, Sr., RB

Hunter Robinson, Jr., RB

Branson Durham, Sr., OL

Cohen Willoughby, Sr., DL

Valley Head

Eian Bain, Jr., RB

Roger McMahan, Sr., LB

Ashton Brown, Sr., DB

Ethan Webb, Jr., TE

Collinsville

Keaton DeBoard, Jr., DB

Seth Brown, Sr., OL

Jordan Coker, Jr., DL

Crossville

Kolby Lesley, Sr., RB

Steven Juan, Jr., DB

Oswado Torres, Jr., DL

Honorable Mention

Cade Underwood, Fyffe

Ashdon Cooley, Sylvania

Aspen Cooley, Sylvania

Brant Kilttle, Sylvania

Roman Mckeehan, Sylvania

Jaxon Smith, Sylvania

Drew Folwer, Geraldine

River Walling, Geraldine

Austyn Banks, Geraldine

Will Arnold, Geraldine

Jayse Cook, Geraldine

Nathan Subias, Plainview

Dagan Miller, Plainview

Braiden Thomas, Plainview

Sam Crowell, Plainview

Brayden York, Plainview

Dylan Grant, Ider

Luke Hanna, Ider

Colton Crane, Ider

Brian Bass, Ider

Andrew Blevins, Ider

Brandon Vasquez, Valley Head

Noah Hulgan, Valley Head

Pacey Cooper, Valley Head

Carson Frost, Valley Head

Caron Dennis, Collinsville

Fernando Padilla, Collinsville

Dekota Causey, Crossville

Javier Juan, Crossville

Antonio Quintana, Crossville

Jesus Juan, Crossville

