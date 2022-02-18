JACKSONVILLE -- Making their first Regional appearance since 2011, the Boaz Pirates faced a tall-task in Top-5 ranked Ramsay to reach Tuesday's final.
Unfortunately for the Pirates, the Rams controlled play from the opening tip, never trailing and using a pair of big quarters and forcing Boaz into double-digit turnovers in the opening half, ending the Pirates' season with a 69-38 decision.
The Rams also showed off their depth in the win, seeing five players finish the game in double-figures, led by QB Reese, who scored a game-high 14, while Brandon Nixon netted 13 in the win.
Boaz ends its season with a mark of 21-13, a season that included an area runner-up finish, a trip to the Marshall County Tournament semis, and then their first Area Tournament title since that 2011 season. The Pirates closed the year by winning 15 of their last 18 games before the defeat to Ramsay.
Out of the opening tip, Ramsay showcased its athleticism and ability to get to the rim, going 8 of 11 on 2-point shots in the opening period on the way to a 17-9 lead after one.
The Rams continued to work at the rim in the second, and continued to force the Pirates into turnovers in the halfcourt, this time going 9 of 15 on shots inside the arc, and using a 20-11 advantage in the second as the lead swelled to 37-20 at the break.
In the opening half, the Pirates turned the ball over 12 times, and were held to just 21 shot attempts, while Ramsay made 17 shots before the half. For the game, Boaz finished with 23 turnovers.
Ramsay continued that momentum out of the halftime break, outscoring the Pirates 17-9 in the third to dash any thoughts of a Boaz comeback attempt.
The Pirates were paced by Carson Jones, who went 3 for 3 from behind the 3-point line for all his points, while Gael Vazquez scored seven for the Pirates.
Ramsay advances to Tuesday's Regional final where they will face the winner of Guntersville and Leeds at 10:45 a.m. at JSU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.