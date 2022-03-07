Anthony Nunnelley, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, is the Democratic nominee for Marshall County Sheriff. He’ll face first-year incumbent Phil Sims in the November General Election.
“I believe the badge is a symbol of public trust. To wear it and serve the people is a true honor and a privilege,” said Nunnelley.
“A sheriff’s duty is to all citizens regardless of politics, race, religion, gender, nationality, sexual orientation, or opinion. My opponent had the opportunity to make things better, not just for the people who serve under him, but for the entirety of every community in the county. In this, he has been found lacking. He has become enamored of the glamour of politics causing his platform to bog down in dogmatic ideology.”
Nunnelley thinks it’s time to shift gears and move forward.
“Instead of focusing solely on law enforcement it is time to embrace the role of peace officer and all that entails. I was not an office chief. I was a working chief. I will be a working sheriff,” he said. “I will not use the position as a political pulpit.”
Nunnelley promises to lead with integrity, be approachable and accessible, and lead with professionalism including pride in appearance, tone, and attitude.
“I will be the sheriff of all of people in Marshall County, not just those in a certain group. I believe in uniform community policing policy and guidelines, and I support mental health initiatives.”
During Nunnelley’s three decades of proud service in law enforcement, he has been a jailer, dispatcher, patrolman, deputy, investigator (narcotics and property), assistant chief, and chief of police in both the town of Cleveland and Grant. He retired as police chief of Grant in 2020.
With a degree in criminal justice, Nunnelley is now working on a degree in psychology. He has advanced training in community policing and less than lethal police methods. He comes from a family of military service. His father served in the Strategic Air Command of the Air Force, his oldest brother served in the Marine Corps, the other served in the National Guard as an MP. Anthony served in the 167th Infantry Regiment.
He and his wife of 24-years, Tama, live in Guntersville. Tama is a graduate of Guntersville High School and a proud alum of the Crimson Guard. Her parents, Liz and John Biddle, volunteered with the Crimson Guard for many years. Her father, John Biddle, taught history for Guntersville City Schools from 1969 until his retirement in 2005. Tama’s grandmother, the late Bonnie Parker, worked at the old hospital and Marshall County Technical School. Her grandfather, the late Henry Parker, was a patrolman and assistant chief of police in Guntersville prior to his death. Tama taught social studies, computer, and journalism at Guntersville Middle School for 25 years prior to her retirement.
“Effective leaders must possess the desire and ability to recognize deficiencies and then make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions to effect positive change. This thoughtful type of leadership will consistently enhance professionalism and service to the public,” Nunnelley remarked. “I am ready to rise to the challenge.”
Some of the issues that Nunnelley addressed included:
Accountability – “I promise full transparency and fiscal responsibility to your tax dollars. Training in community policing for all personnel will be required. While it is not a requirement for sheriff deputies to continue earning professional development points after completing the academy, it is for other areas of law enforcement. It is part of accountability to stay current and up to date. The sheriff’s department is not and cannot look like a paramilitary organization. Citizens should not fear you and you cannot fear the people you serve. And you cannot loudly and proudly proclaim that you refuse to enforce a law or mandate and be in the business of upholding the law.”
Communication – “Communication is everything. When you file a report with the sheriff’s office you will hear back as to the status of your report. It’s about being responsive to the needs of others including your officers. You will see me in every district in this county, not just attending fundraisers and political rallies.”
Community engagement – “You will know your officers. You will see them and get to talk to them. Officers in your community will check businesses, stop by your ball game, and visit volunteer fire departments and senior centers. They will work with community watch organizations to make sure communication remains open. Community policing means they become part of the community and are known by the people. You protect your people, and in return they trust and depend on you.”
Public Safety in the 21st Century – “Mentorship and training programs, including GED training, soft job skill training, and life coaches should be a part of jail life. Nunnelley is dedicated to working with our courts to create a plan for lessor offenses so that those incarcerated have an opportunity to get help or to grow and evolve while serving their time, like our drug courts where you get ‘good’ time for attending drug classes.
Nunnelley said that he’s confident that if voters compare his qualities and accomplishments, agree that the sheriff should be free from favoritism and political games, and desire a commitment to 21st century law enforcement, then he’s your best choice to serve as the people’s sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.