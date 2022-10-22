GERALDINE, Ala. — The Geraldine Bulldogs wrapped up their Class 3A, Region 6 schedule with an impressive senior night performance, as they routed Glencoe 49-27 on Friday night at Coolidge Isbell Field.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 overall and closed 5-2 in the Region 6 standings. Geraldine and Sylvania tied for second in the standings, but the Rams get the No. 2 seed because they defeated the Bulldogs. Both teams also lost to region champion Piedmont.
Geraldine will travel to Winfield in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs Nov. 4.
Carlos Mann and Jaxon Colvin starred for the Bulldogs against Glencoe. Mann rushed seven times for 100 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 128 yards and two scores and also contributed a pick-six on defense. Colvin completed 8-of-10 passes for 193 yards and two TDs, and he rushed four times for 55 yards and a score.
Mann’s rushing TD gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 4:07 left in the first quarter after Moses Garcia kicked the first of his seven extra points.
Geraldine’s defense forced a turnover on downs in Glencoe territory, and the Bulldogs’ offense converted the opportunity thanks to a hustling play by senior lineman Will Jones, who dived on a fumble in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with 43 seconds remaining.
Drew Freeman’s interception set up Geraldine’s next scoring drive, which Caleb Hall capped with a 26-yard run at the 8:24 mark of the second quarter. Garcia kicked it to 21-0.
The Bulldogs’ defense soon delivered another big play, as Mann stole a Yellow Jackets’ pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown with 6:57 to go.
On the first play after the kickoff, Glencoe’s Aaron Mann broke free for a 72-yard run to Geraldine’s 8-yard line. A personal foul penalty against the Bulldogs moved it to the 4, from where quarterback Nolan Fairley scored on first-and-goal. Gavin Bray hit the extra point with 6:34 remaining.
Colvin collected his rushing TD on the next drive, as he raced 53 yards to the end zone with 4:50 on the clock. Garcia’s conversion gave Geraldine a 35-7 advantage.
The Yellow Jackets took the kickoff and marched 80 yards for a TD, which came on Fairley’s 1-yard keeper with 42.3 seconds to play. Bray missed the point-after.
Geraldine’s defense forced a punt on the opening series of the second half, and the Bulldog offense needed only two plays to reach the end zone. The touchdown came on Colvin’s 34-yard pass to Mann with 9:24 left. Garcia’s PAT made it 42-13.
The Bulldogs turned it over on downs at the Glencoe 27, and the Yellow Jackets took over and moved 73 yards to paydirt. Austin Mann scored on a 1-yard run with 7:33 to go in the fourth quarter. Bray’s PAT trimmed it to 42-20.
On the first play after the kickoff, Colvin connected with Mann for a 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass. Garcia’s kick gave the Bulldogs a 49-20 cushion with 7:16 left.
Glencoe responded with its final scoring drive. The touchdown came on Cooper Horton’s 3-yard run with 1:59 to go.
Hall rushed seven times for 69 yards for the Bulldogs. Seventh-grade quarterback Jon Beck Wade had two carries for 15 yards. Mann collected eight tackles and Freeman four on defense.
Geraldine closes its regular season at Crossville on Oct. 28 in the 101st renewal of the Battle of Skirum Creek.
