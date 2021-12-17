This is an opinion column.
An automaker helped the tagline “A December to Remember” become stuck in my head years ago. The advertising campaign proved tremendously successful for the company, but I choose to remember December for other reasons.
On Dec. 11, I remembered it marked the 25th anniversary of my maternal grandfather’s death. V.B. Hammonds was born Oct. 22, 1900 and was 96 years old when the Lord called him home.
Granddaddy Hammonds was a proud, stubborn man who feared no one but his Lord and Savior. He was larger than life to me and most of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the Lord blessed him to stay mentally sharp until he drew his final breath.
Granddaddy was the boss of the family until he died, and we all respected that.
“I’d been bossed all my life, and when I got married [in August 1921], I decided that I was going to be the boss,” Granddaddy told me a few years before he passed away.
I’m thankful that Granddaddy Hammonds’ legacy of faith, family and hard work is being passed from generation to generation of our family.
On Dec. 15, I remembered it would’ve been my parents’ 65th wedding anniversary. Edwin and Shelba Allen celebrated 63 years together before Mom left us Jan. 23, 2020. Dad joined her in Heaven on July 31, 2020.
My wonderful parents left their home in the Painter community to my beautiful bride, Malarie, and I and our three children. We had it remodeled and moved there in July.
As we prepare to celebrate our first Christmas there, holiday memories of my parents keep flooding my mind. They always made Christmas special for my brother, Jeff, and I.
Every Christmas morning as a child, I’d be up by 5:30 to open my presents, and Mother and Daddy never complained or said let’s sleep a little longer.
I also remember December because of my beautiful bride. Malarie and I went on our first date Dec. 22, 2010. Two years and one week later, we became Mr. and Mrs. Allen on Dec. 29, 2012.
Almost nine years of marriage have seemingly flown by, and I’m eager to see what God has in store for us as we continue on this journey together.
Merry Christmas to you and your family and friends. I hope we all remember the Christ child was the greatest gift ever given.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
