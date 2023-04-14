I would like to share some wisdom I gained recently—and also some foolishness that I have displayed in connection to the wisdom, ironically.
So, you know, I hope you enjoy.
I dove into and decided to apply some knowledge that has been shared in different avenues about eating right according to blood type.
Within just a few days I could tell a difference in how much better I felt.
Seriously amazing!
But here comes the foolishness part...once it got close to my birthday/Easter weekend, I decided to indulge in celebration food a little too much.
And I am paying for it.
I’m not just talking about my pants being a little tighter (which they are).
No, I am referring to the dull-minded, lack-of-focus feeling that I have experienced this week due to overeating junk.
With all of that transparently shared, this Scripture is what I feel has landed in my heart to draw from in the Word:
“If the ax is dull, and one does not sharpen the edge, then he must use more strength; but wisdom brings success.” Ecclesiastes 10:10
A dull ax.
I have never chopped down a tree or anything, but I have a feeling that the sharper the ax...the quicker the work gets done.
One could just keep chopping and get it taken care of, but why not pause to make things a little smoother, a little more successful?
Why not work smarter instead of harder?
There are things we do in the kingdom of God to the point that we are exhausted, and maybe we are just keeping ourselves busy so that we feel like we are doing what we are supposed to do?
Stepping back
What if we paused and took a step back to ask Him if this is what He has called us to do?
If it is, great – let’s sharpen the ax and keep swinging!
We won’t have to use more strength to achieve the same results.
If it’s not what He has called us to do, that’s okay! Let’s lay our axes at His feet and let Him guide us to the right tree, while we sharpen ourselves along the way.
If you are swinging a dull ax today – if you are dull-minded and can’t seem to focus from exhaustion or from “overeating” what you know you shouldn’t be spiritually – I pray you pause and sharpen your ax.
Sharpen with prayer, fasting and worship.
Sharpen with the Word of God.
Then move forward swinging with purpose and precision wherever He directs you.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.