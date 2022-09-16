An Albertville man faces drug and theft charges following a vehicle pursuit Thursday.
According to Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie, Dustin Belyeu, 33, of Albertville, was arrested following a car chase along Alabama 205.
The chase began after an office spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Guntersville. The officer ran the tag and verified it was the stolen vehicle.
Belyeu, the driver of the vehicle, picked up speed and fled from the officer when he attempted a traffic stop.
During the chase, a woman later identified as Emily Walden jumped out of the vehicle from the front passenger seat. Belyeu kept driving, authorities said.
Abercrombie says Belyeu slammed on his brakes several times throughout the pursuit in an attempt to make the officers crash into the back of his vehicle but was unsuccessful.
Abercrombie said Belyeu had thrown a container out the window during the chase. When found, the container had drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.
Belyeu was eventually blocked in by Boaz Police in the parking lot of Williams Discount Tire, where they ordered him out of the car and handcuffed him.
Belyeu was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude. He remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $280,000 bond.
Walden was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
