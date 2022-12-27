ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday night in Albertville.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said the wreck occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 431 near the Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel.
A black Mercedes Benz reported stolen from Ichiban restaurant in Albertville was involved in the accident, Cartee said.
Officers were investigating the wreck when an employee of the restaurant reported she noticed her vehicle was missing at about 9:30 p.m. She said she last saw it at about 4 p.m. parked near the restaurant.
The restaurant owner reported a male customer was seen wandering around the parking lot earlier near the vehicle.
Officers taking the report realized the stolen vehicle was one of the two involved in the accident at Arbor Acres and Massey roads near the Fairfield Inn they had responded to earlier in the evening.
Cartee said the stolen vehicle was driven by Brian Downer. Cartee said Downer was southbound on U.S. 431 when the Mercedes Benz he was driving crossed the median and head-on with a second vehicle, driven by James Reinhart, of Union Grove.
Downer was ejected from his vehicle, suffering serious injuries. He was transported by medical helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Reinhart and a male juvenile passenger both sustained injuries and were transported to Marshall Medical Center South.
No condition information on any of the victims was available Tuesday morning.
Cartee said an investigation into both the accident and the stolen vehicle are ongoing.
