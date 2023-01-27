BOAZ — The Snead State Community College men’s basketball team picked up its fifth straight win on Monday, Jan. 23, in a 78-77 overtime thriller against conference rival Wallace State Community College-Hanceville inside Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium.
In the final seconds, trailing 77-76, Parsons’ sophomore guard Cole Maddox drained a game-winning 2-pointer from just inside the arc on John Kitchens Court. Maddox, a native of Cullman and transfer from Wallace State, led Snead State with a game-high 24 points.
Forward John Whitehead III dropped in 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Donte Bacchus and Jordan Long added 10 points. Shawn Walker chipped in 7 points, Maalik Leitch 5, Mario Andrews 4 and KJ Rogers 3.
For Wallace State, leading scorers included Jalil Robinson with 20 points, Tre’Derrius Williams with 17 points, Jabiri Smith with 13 points and Nathaniel Jones 10.
Snead State led the Lions 35-25 at the half, but were outscored 42-32 in the second.
Down 55-50 midway through the second half, Snead State head coach Jeremiah Patterson received a technical foul when questioning an official’s call on the floor, and it seemed to energize the home crowd and the Parsons. They stormed back to take a 67-64 lead.
But toward the end of regulation, Wallace State tied the game 67-67 with two made free throws to force overtime.
At 50 seconds remaining in overtime and Wallace State with ball in hand, Snead State trailed by 6 points. But the Parsons refused to back down and went on to outscore Wallace State 11-10 in overtime to secure the victory.
“It was a hard-fought game against a very good and talented team,” Patterson said. “We played as well as we could in the first half, and they made a run in the second half. We knew they would, and we would have to just keep playing the best we could to withstand it. Our guys never quit and that’s the reason we were able to put ourselves in position to make that last shot.
“It was a very exciting and entertaining game,” he added. “Everyone in attendance definitely got their money’s worth. I don’t really remember a game that good here since I’ve been coaching.”
With the win, the Parsons (14-4) improve to 7-3 in ACCC play, tied for second best in the conference standings with Calhoun Community College and trailing only Southern Union.
Snead State is now 10-2 in games played at home.
Snead State hits the road again to Calhoun on Monday, Jan. 30. The Parsons then return home to host Southern Union on Feb. 1 for homecoming.
Lady Parsons fall to Wallace State 82-61
The Snead State Community College women’s basketball team suffered an 82-61 setback Monday, Jan. 23, at the hands of the conference rival Wallace State Lady Lions.
The Lady Parsons (3-10) entered the contest riding a two-game win streak.
Wallace State led Snead State at every rest stop; 24-11 after the first quarter and 40-24 at the half. In the third quarter, the Lady Parsons went on a run to cut the Wallace State lead to single digits, but the Lady Lions were able to pull away and take a 58-47 advantage to begin the fourth quarter.
With the loss, the Lady Parsons fall to 3-5 in conference play.
