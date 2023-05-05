1A-2A, Section 3 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course, Flat Rock

TEAM RESULTS

North Sand Mountain 319

West End 357

Ider 375

Woodville 412

Individual Leaders

Annin Harper, Whitesburg Chr., 75 (Individual qualifier)

William Maples, North Sand Mtn, 76

Jarrett Hill, North Sand Mtn, 77

Chandler Hopper, Ider, 79

David Devries, Woodville, 80

Duncan Wilks, North Sand Mtn, 81

Levi Devries, Woodville, 83

Christian Davis, North Sand Mtn, 85

Brady Anderson, North Sant Mtn, 86

Zeke Curvin, Pleasant Valley, 86 (Individual qualifier)

Tyler Graham, West End, 87

Thad Pearce, West End, 87

Jack Johnson, North Sand Mtn, 87 (Individual qualifier)

Bryant Burgess, Pisgah, 87 (Individual qualifier)

Eli Golden, West End, 89

Griffin Weldon, Ider, 91

Class 3A, Section 3 at Twin Bridges, Gadsden

TEAM RESULTS

Westbrook Christian 338

Weaver 362

Sylvania 379

Piedmont 389

Individual Leaders

Nick Ledbetter, Weaver, 71

Aiden Freeman, Glencoe, 81 (Individual qualifier)

Eli Edge, Westbrook Christian, 82

J.D. Berndt, Westbrook Christian, 82

Landon Bethune, Asbury, 84 (Individual qualifier)

Logan Wilkes, Sylvania, 84 (Individual qualifier)

Class 5A, Section 3 at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course, Guntersville

TEAM RESULTS

Southside-Gadsden 335

Alexandria 342

Springville 353

Boaz 363

Individual Leaders

Justin Lovoy, Southside, 77

Molly Davidson, Springville, 78

Cole McCarty, Moody, 78 (Individual qualifier)

Cannon Thornton, Southside, 80

Fisher Prichard, Alexandria, 80

Cleat Forrest, Alexandria, 81

Jack Kilgo, Southside, 84

Jamarcus Stokes, Alexandria, 84

Nate Simpson, Boaz, 85

River Friend, Leeds, 85 (Individual qualifier)

Ryan Giangrosso, Springville, 87

Dylan Lewis, Hayden, 87 (Individual qualifier)

Carson Jones, Boaz, 89

Garrett Prince, Boaz, 91

Brodie Garner, Hayden, 91 (Individual qualifier)

Class 5A, Section 4 at Cherokee Ridge Golf Course, Union Grove

TEAM RESULTS

Randolph 303

Scottsboro 317

Guntersville 318

West Point 327

Individual Leaders

Bailey Sutter, West Point, 69

Cotton Boyce, Randolph, 73

Andrew Hinson, Randolph, 74

Kaden Cobbs, Brewer, 75 (Individual qualifier)

Drew Dodgen, Randolph, 75

Will Harrington, Scottsboro, 76

Jaxson Mchan, Lawrence Co., 76 (Individual qualifier)

Hudson Miles, Guntersville, 77

Ross Harrell, Guntersville, 78

Ty Hester, Guntersville, 78

Connor Hooper, Scottsboro, 78

Ethan Roberts, Scottsboro, 78

Rawlin Sutter, West Point, 79

Luke Lunsford, Randolph, 80 (Individual qualifier)

Bobby Bailey, Randolph, 81

Wilson Schmitz, Randolph, 81 (Individual qualifier)

Buckner Anderson, Scottsboro, 85

Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, 85

Evan Taylor, Guntersville, 85

Ben Shannon, Randolph, 86

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.