1A-2A, Section 3 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course, Flat Rock
TEAM RESULTS
North Sand Mountain 319
West End 357
Ider 375
Woodville 412
Individual Leaders
Annin Harper, Whitesburg Chr., 75 (Individual qualifier)
William Maples, North Sand Mtn, 76
Jarrett Hill, North Sand Mtn, 77
Chandler Hopper, Ider, 79
David Devries, Woodville, 80
Duncan Wilks, North Sand Mtn, 81
Levi Devries, Woodville, 83
Christian Davis, North Sand Mtn, 85
Brady Anderson, North Sant Mtn, 86
Zeke Curvin, Pleasant Valley, 86 (Individual qualifier)
Tyler Graham, West End, 87
Thad Pearce, West End, 87
Jack Johnson, North Sand Mtn, 87 (Individual qualifier)
Bryant Burgess, Pisgah, 87 (Individual qualifier)
Eli Golden, West End, 89
Griffin Weldon, Ider, 91
Class 3A, Section 3 at Twin Bridges, Gadsden
TEAM RESULTS
Westbrook Christian 338
Weaver 362
Sylvania 379
Piedmont 389
Individual Leaders
Nick Ledbetter, Weaver, 71
Aiden Freeman, Glencoe, 81 (Individual qualifier)
Eli Edge, Westbrook Christian, 82
J.D. Berndt, Westbrook Christian, 82
Landon Bethune, Asbury, 84 (Individual qualifier)
Logan Wilkes, Sylvania, 84 (Individual qualifier)
Class 5A, Section 3 at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course, Guntersville
TEAM RESULTS
Southside-Gadsden 335
Alexandria 342
Springville 353
Boaz 363
Individual Leaders
Justin Lovoy, Southside, 77
Molly Davidson, Springville, 78
Cole McCarty, Moody, 78 (Individual qualifier)
Cannon Thornton, Southside, 80
Fisher Prichard, Alexandria, 80
Cleat Forrest, Alexandria, 81
Jack Kilgo, Southside, 84
Jamarcus Stokes, Alexandria, 84
Nate Simpson, Boaz, 85
River Friend, Leeds, 85 (Individual qualifier)
Ryan Giangrosso, Springville, 87
Dylan Lewis, Hayden, 87 (Individual qualifier)
Carson Jones, Boaz, 89
Garrett Prince, Boaz, 91
Brodie Garner, Hayden, 91 (Individual qualifier)
Class 5A, Section 4 at Cherokee Ridge Golf Course, Union Grove
TEAM RESULTS
Randolph 303
Scottsboro 317
Guntersville 318
West Point 327
Individual Leaders
Bailey Sutter, West Point, 69
Cotton Boyce, Randolph, 73
Andrew Hinson, Randolph, 74
Kaden Cobbs, Brewer, 75 (Individual qualifier)
Drew Dodgen, Randolph, 75
Will Harrington, Scottsboro, 76
Jaxson Mchan, Lawrence Co., 76 (Individual qualifier)
Hudson Miles, Guntersville, 77
Ross Harrell, Guntersville, 78
Ty Hester, Guntersville, 78
Connor Hooper, Scottsboro, 78
Ethan Roberts, Scottsboro, 78
Rawlin Sutter, West Point, 79
Luke Lunsford, Randolph, 80 (Individual qualifier)
Bobby Bailey, Randolph, 81
Wilson Schmitz, Randolph, 81 (Individual qualifier)
Buckner Anderson, Scottsboro, 85
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville, 85
Evan Taylor, Guntersville, 85
Ben Shannon, Randolph, 86
