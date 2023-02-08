The home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain is 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, and owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is excited about the show he’s put together for Saturday night, Feb. 11.
“We’ve got everything on the card for Saturday — ladies, midgets, luchadors,” said Henry, a pro wrestling legend. “Folks can call for the complete card.”
Henry’s number is 256-515-3108.
The ladies match features Gemma Smyth from Tennessee, who made her debut at 431 Sports Arena in January.
“We sold out the first time Gemma Smyth came,” Henry said.
Saturday night’s card also features Gunner D, Misterioso de Alabama, Outkast and Circus of Chaos. The Dirty Blondes are also returning for another appearance at the arena.
Doors open at 6:30 with bell time at 8:30. Henry allows children to play in the ring before the show starts.
“This is fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow vulgarity.”
Ringside reserved seats and general admission tickets are $5 each. Tickets are $1 for children ages 7-11. Children ages 6-and-under receive free admission.
Henry offers ring rental for birthday parties. He also offers a pro wrestling training school.
