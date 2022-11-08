BOAZ, Ala. — Another snow-filled Dashing Through Downtown is set to return to Boaz this weekend, officially kicking off the holiday season.
Friday and Saturday, more than 90 businesses and vendors such as Amberson’s, The Grove Gift Shop, Bloomin’ Crazy Floral Designs and Past Time Antiques, among others, will be open and fill the downtown area from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. each day. Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Johnson said there would also be several unique arts and craft vendors.
“It’s not only a great opportunity for our brick and mortar businesses downtown, but also so many other businesses that we have in Boaz that will be set up as vendors,” Johnson said. “We believe in shopping local and support our local small businesses. And I truly believe that no matter what you’re looking for Christmas, I truly believe you’ll find what you need from one of these businesses.”
In addition to shopping, there will be various forms of fun and entertainment.
From 4-8 p.m., there will be horse and carriage rides. Beginning in downtown, riders will also get to take in sights around Snead State Community College's Story Administration Building and the Tinsel Trail at Old Mill Park.
“We’re so excited to be able to partner with Snead State, and Dr. Joe Whitmore (SSCC President) has been so amazing to work with,” Johnson said.
There will be performances by Just Dance Academy, All That Jazz and Sand Mountain Cheer starting at 5 p.m. each night. Johnson said each group would perform in the street.
From 5-7 p.m. each night, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to stop in at Courtyard on Main. And at sundown, Johnson said there would be snow.
Roads will be closed ahead of the event, limiting the downtown area to foot traffic only over the two-day festivities.
“None of this would be possible without the support of the city of Boaz,” Johnson said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this, the Harvest Festival, nothing without their support. The street department, police department, and parks and recreation department — I just really appreciate all that they do.
“All of this is a joint effort,” she added. “It takes an army to pull of these types of events, and we have a great army.”
Learn more about the event by calling 256-593-8154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.