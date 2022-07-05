At the last meeting of the Albertville City School Board on June 30, Superintendent Boyd English and the other board members recognized the Special Ed department as well as the transportation department.
The Special Ed Department was found to be in 100% compliance in SPED under compliance monitoring, and the bus shop also received a 100% satisfactory score after the annual inspection by the State.
English said he and the board were “very proud” of both departments.
In other business, the board:
Approved the minutes from the May 17 and June 3 meetings.
Approved the June 2022 fundraiser revenues.
Approved the June 2022 deletions.
Approved the salary schedule for the 2023 fiscal year.
Approved the changes to the following job descriptions: Public relations and marketing specialist; counseling/mental health services coordinator; technology coordinator; and out of school youth migrant recruiter, formerly titled assistant migrant recruiter.
Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/Resignations
1. Samantha Walker, resigning as elementary teacher at AES, effective June 3.
2. Gavin Dover, resigning as 12-month Show Choir Director at AHS, effective June 30.
3. Justin Jacobs, resigning as Special Education teacher at AMS, effective June 8.
4. Leah Jones, resigning as Show Choir Assistant at AHS, effective June 9.
5. Blair Masters, resigning as elementary teacher at APS, effective June 10.
6. Claudia Taylor, resigning as elementary teacher at APS, effective June 27.
7. Lyndsie Erin Wright, resigning as special education teacher at AKPK, effective July 26.
8. Rebecca Parker, resigning as elementary teacher at APS, effective June 30
9. Megan Logan, resigning as elementary teacher at APS, effective June 30.
B. Supplement transfers
1. Amanda Brandon, transferring from Choral Assistant at AMS to choral assistant at AHS, effective July 28 with monthly extended duties effective July 1.
C. Supplement Resignations
1. Jon Cotten, resigning as JV Girls Basketball Coach at AHS, effective June 1.
2. Jonathan Ty Cole, resigning as Assistant Baseball Coach at AHS, effective June 30.
3. April Pritchett, resigning from the Leadership Team at AHS, effective June 30.
4. Rachel Todd, resigning as Inventory Designee at AIS, effective July 27.
D. Transfers
1. Teresa Stewart, transferring from 9-month EL Instructional Coach to 12-month EL Instructional Coach (new position), effective July 1, paid from Title III funds.
2. Erika Amos, transferring from elementary teacher at AES to We Build It Better teacher at AMS (new local unit position), effective July 28.
3. Michael Rutledge, transferring from career prep teacher at AHS to alternative school teacher at AHS (replacing Matthew Lambert), effective July 28.
4. Rachel Todd, transferring from 12-month Bookkeeper at AIS to 9-month secretary at AHS (replacing Kathryn Lamb), effective July 28.
5. Spring Charles, transferring from 12-month Technology Coordinator /Technology Coach to 12-month Instructional Coach (new position), effective July 1, paid from Title I funds.
6. Amanda Shedd, transferring from CNP assistant manager at AES to CNP assistant manager at AIS (replacing Yvonne McClendon), effective July 28.
7. Richard Priest, transferring from utility bus driver to Route bus Driver at ACS (replacing Charles Jenkins), effective July 28.
8. Bridgett Foshee, transferring from utility bus driver to Route bus Driver at ACS (replacing Libby Nailor), effective July 28.
9. Dana Williams, transferring from bus Aide to utility bus driver at ACS, (replacing Bridgett Foshee), effective July 28.
10. Kimberly Daniel, transferring from CNP Worker at AHS to CNP assistant manager at AES (replacing Amanda Shedd), effective July 28.
11. Amanda Brandon, transferring from Music teacher at AMS to assistant choral director at AHS (replacing Leah Jones), effective July 28.
12. Jonathan Ty Cole, transferring from Physical Education teacher at AKPK to in-school suspension teacher at AHS (replacing Ganon Pointer), effective July 28.
13. Ganon Pointer, transferring from Secondary Education teacher at AHS to physical education teacher at AKPK (replacing Jonathan Ty Cole), effective July 28.
E. Employments
1. Dana Owen (3602), CNP Worker at AHS (replacing Ashley Simpson), effective July 28.
2. Lisa Norton (3603), 9-month Counselor at AES (replacing Becky Reaves), effective July 28.
3. Sandra Jarmon (3604), Computer Science teacher at AHS (new local unit position & pending certification), effective July 28.
4. Autumn Fox (3482), elementary teacher at AIS (replacing Haley Bearden), effective July 28.
5. Katrina Mathis (9183), Special Education teacher at APS (replacing Candace Bearden), effective July 28.
6. Melissa Carroll (3605), elementary teacher at AES (replacing Claudia Morris), effective July 28.
7. Abigail Carnley (3606), elementary teacher at AES (replacing Chelsie Arnold), effective July 28.
8. Michael Shaddix (3607), Physical Education teacher at AMS (replacing Matthew Nelson & pending certification), effective July 28.
9. Megan Tidmore (3608), elementary teacher at APS (replacing Brandace Sims), effective July 28.
10. Emily Huntington (3610), LPN system-wide (replacing Sarah Smith), effective July 28.
11. Rickey Gable, utility bus driver at ACS (replacing Richard Priest), effective July 28.
12. Lori Holland, Special Education teacher at AMS (replacing Jazmen McCright), effective July 28.
13. Elizabeth Johnston, Special Education teacher at AMS (replacing Sherry Little), effective July 28.
14. Katie Baugh, Health Science teacher at AHS (replacing Canetha Nixon and pending certification), effective July 28.
15. Joseph Law, special education teacher at AMS (replacing Justin Jacobs and pending certification), effective July 28.
16. Paul Wilson, 12-month choral director at AHS (replacing Gavin Dover), effective July 1.
17. Tammy Pearce, elementary teacher at APS (replacing Blair Masters), effective July 28.
18. Amber Igou, elementary teacher at AES (replacing Samantha Walker), effective July 28.
19. Tracie Ford, elementary teacher at AES (replacing Brooklyn McCool), effective July 28.
20. Luctrica Baldwin, bus aide (replacing Dana Williams), effective July 28.
F. Supplement assignments
1. Mallory Landen, Yearbook Supplement at AIS (replacing Amanda Tiner), effective July 28.
2. Caitlyn Smith, Technology Team at AIS (replacing Amy Williams), effective July 28.
3. Raven Cryar, Technology Team at AIS (replacing Kristi Rains), effective July 28.
4. Ali Ham, Leadership Team at AIS (replacing Kristi Rains), effective July 28.
5. Kenneth Colvin, Head Football Coach at AMS (replacing Jefforey Morgan), effective July 28 with monthly extended duties effective July 1.
6. Mary Hambey, Leadership Team at AHS (replacing Elizabeth Jones), effective July 28.
7. Olin Collins, Assistant Football Coach at AMS, effective July 28.
8. Daniel Williams, Math Team at AMS (replacing Lee Orr), effective July 28.
9. Melia Toney, Leadership Team at AMS (replacing Lee Orr), effective July 28.
10. Gerrie Hurt, Robotics Team at AMS, effective July 28.
11. Judith Knott, Leadership Team at AHS (replacing April Pritchett), effective July 28.
12. Paul Wilson, Choral Director at AHS (replacing Gavin Dover), effective July 1.
13. Rylei Willingham, Leadership Team at APS (replacing Jordan Whitis), effective July 28.
G. Volunteers
1. Miranda Mitchell, volunteer cheer coach at AMS, effective July 1 - July 20.
H. Other
1. Amanda Shedd, amend previous action to receive 1 additional day for the summer feeding for intake of groceries in preparation for camp, effective June 1 - June 30.
I. TEAMS contracts
1. Daniel Williams, preliminary TEAMS contract math teacher at AMS (replacing Lee Orr), effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
2. Karen Kirk, Preliminary TEAMS contract Math teacher at AHS (replacing Lydia O’Donnell), effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
3. Marlo Holley, transferring from Science teacher at AMS to preliminary TEAMS contract Science teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
4. Sarah Howell, transferring from elementary teacher at AIS to preliminary TEAMS contract sixth grade science teacher at AIS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
5. Jeri Martin, transferring from Science teacher at AHS to preliminary TEAMS contract science teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30. 2023.
6. Kristin Elkins, transferring from Science teacher at AMS to preliminary TEAMS contract science teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
7. Ian Wisener, transferring from Math teacher at AMS to preliminary TEAMS contract math teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
8. Jeremy Cunningham, transferring from Science teacher at AHS to preliminary TEAMS contract math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
9. Taylor Chastain, transferring from Science teacher at AHS to preliminary TEAMS contract science teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
10. Alexandria Moses, transferring from Math teacher at AHS to preliminary TEAMS contract math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
11. Mallory Landen, transferring from elementary teacher at AIS to preliminary TEAMS contract sixth grade science teacher at AIS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
12. Nancy Janell Satterfield, transferring from Science teacher at AMS to preliminary TEAMS contract science teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
13.Stephen Owens, Preliminary TEAMS contract Science teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2023.
14. Alisha Roeder, transferring from Math teacher at AHS to Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
15. David Cooper, Advanced TEAMS contract Science teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
16. Debra Hardin, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
17. Mary Hambey, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
18. Brian Harris, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
19. Morgan Brooks, Advanced TEAMS contract Science teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
20. Mary Mulkey, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
21. April Pritchett, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
22. Matthew Jackson, Advanced TEAMS contract Science teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
23. Amy Greer, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
24. Jessica Camp, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
25. Amy Stewart, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
26. Monica Roesner, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
27. Taylor Quinlan, Advanced TEAMS contract Science teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
28. Melia Toney, Advanced TEAMS contract Math teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
29. Joseph Milner, Advanced TEAMS contract Science teacher at AMS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2025.
30. Glen Fox, Advanced TEAMS contract Science teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2027.
31. Paul Lackey, Advanced TEAMS contract Science teacher at AHS, effective July 1 - June 30, 2027.
Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Dian Hernandez, DBA Dian’s Auto Detailing, independent contract to provide washing services to clean buses, to be paid and not to exceed $3,868.11 by ACS, effective July 11, 2022 - July 29, 2022.
2. Natalie Neace, independent contract to serve as a band camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $1,500 by AHS Band, effective July 18, 2022 - July 22, 2022.
3. Christopher Sherman, independent contract to serve as a band camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS Band, effective July 18, 2022 - July 22, 2022.
4. William Drake, independent contract to serve as a band camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS Band, effective July 18, 2022 - July 22, 2022.
5. Pamela Smith, independent contract to serve as a band camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS Band, effective July 18, 2022 - July 22, 2022.
6. Noah Garrett, independent contract to serve as a band camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS Band, effective July 18, 2022 - July 22, 2022.
7. Mary Bates, independent contract to serve as a band camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS Band, effective July 18, 2022 - July 22, 2022.
8. Joseph Thomas, independent contract to serve as a band camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AHS Band, effective July 18, 2022 - July 22, 2022.
9. Ramona Cameron, independent contract to make costume pieces for show choir, to be paid $30 per skirt (plus shipping if needed) not to exceed $1,500 by AMS Choir, effective July 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023.
10. Michael Weaver, independent contract to provide services as a Show Choir choreographer and consultant for 2022-2023 school year at AHS, to be paid $24,000 plus travel expenses by AHS Choir, effective June 30, 2022 - May 31, 2023.
11. Farlanda Buchannon, independent contract to provide services as a Show Choir choreographer for 2022-2023 school year at AHS, to be paid $1,500 plus travel expenses by AHS Choir, effective Aug. 17, 2022 - May 31, 2023.
12. Eron Smith, independent contract to provide services with Show Choir arranging charts, to be paid and not to exceed $12,000 from AHS Choir, effective Aug.17 - May 31, 2023.
Approved the financials for May 2022.
Approved the surplus of various textbooks to dispose of located at AKPK, APS and AMS
Approved June 2022 fundraiser requests.The school system has met 66.67% of its fiscal year budget so far.
Approved the following professional contracts:
- North Alabama Occupational Therapy to provide occupational therapy services to identified students from Oct. 1 - Sept. 30, 2023, not to exceed $110,100.00
- Dr. William Ford, a clinical psychologist, to provide the system with required observations and/or evaluations necessary to determine whether a student has an Autism Spectrum Disorder. Eight dates have been secured. This contract should not exceed $12,500.
Approved the following low bids:
- The low bid of $23,820 as submitted by Purity Dairy for Bid 22-10 - Ice Cream
- The low bid of $41,106 as submitted by Flowers Baking Company for Bid 22-11 - Bread
- The low bid as submitted by Boatner Construction of $199,000 for Bid 22-224 for Albertville Intermediate School site improvements.
Approved the Pinnacle business Purchasing Card program, which is a monthly revenue sharing plan that is calculated on net monthly spend volume.
Increased the meal per diem rate for professional development reimbursement to meet the IRS rate as follows (effective July 1):
- Full day from $45 to $69
- Breakfast meals from $ 5 to $9
- Lunch meals from $15 to $25
- Dinner meals from $25 to 35
Approved the appointment of Carrie Jefferson, HR manager, to a 1-year term on the Sick Leave Bank Committee, beginning Oct. 1.
Approved updates to the superintendent’s contract as follows:
- Extend current contract by 1 year to June 30, 2025.
- Increase base salary to $164,000.
- Add 5 additional working days of paid vacation leave annually.
Dr. English gave an extended superintendent’s report going over new construction projects, expanding career tech opportunities, increasing school safety and more. Find more details in an upcoming edition of The Reporter.
