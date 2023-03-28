A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Crossville, where among four killed in Kingsport, Tennessee when a tractor-trailer struck them while they worked to change a flat tire.
Kingsport police identified those killed in the crash Sunday evening as Jose Urbano Serrano Ramos, 25, of Crossville; a 17-year-old Hispanic male from Crossville was killed but his name was not released because of his age; an as-yet unidentified Hispanic male was killed, as was Jesse James Delacruz, 49, of Fayetteville, Tennessee.
A 17-year-old Hispanic male from Gadsden suffered serious injuries; he was not identified because of his age.
The driver of the tractor-trailer is believed to have been driving impaired, according to police, and faces criminal charges including four counts of vehicle homicide by intoxication.
The tragedy has had its impact on people locally who knew those involved, especially at S&S Welding in Crossville, where those involved in the crash worked.
“With our hearts so very deeply broken we ask to please keep all of our team members and their families in your prayers,” the company posted on Facebook. “As many know, some of our team members were involved in a tragic accident involving a tractor trailer yesterday (claiming) the life of four and one in critical condition.
“Our deepest condolences go out to those involved and their families. These individuals were not just part of this company, they were family to us. We ask that you keep everyone in your prayers as we try to get through this. To those that have reached out to us, thank you. Matthew 5:4 ‘Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.’”
Karen McCollum, of Crossville, counted Jose Ramos as a chosen son, and his treasured two-year-old son Joseph as a grandson. Jose was born in Guatemala but grew up in Los Angeles until he was 14. His mother then sent him to live with her sister in Crossville because she was afraid of the gang activity in California. McCollum said she and her husband James met Jose through soccer, when he played on Crossville High School’s soccer and football teams. She worked at the school and became the team’s “adoptive” team mom. Jose played junior varsity, she said, and sometimes needed rides to and from varsity games. “We would take him, along with any others that we could,” she said.
Jose confided issues with his living situation, and asked to live with the McCollums.
“So we got permission from his mom in Cali and he became our chosen son,” she said.
It worked out well for the family. The McCollums had a daughter two years older than Jose and a son one year younger.
Jose had expressed interest in law enforcement, so after he graduated in 2017, the family helped him make contacts and he worked for a short time as a jailer in Marshall County. McCollum said he realized law enforcement was not for him.
“He loved cars, gaming and still played soccer some with (a) mens league,” she said. He worked with the McCollums for a while, and he started his own car washing business for a time.
“He had a son in November 2021, on Thanksgiving Day,” McCollum said, “and that was the proudest moment of his life. Little Joseph was his pride and joy."
"Jojo was our third grandchild and the only boy,” she continued. “We love him so much.”
Jose was always smiling, joking and acting silly, she said, so that they often didn’t know if he was being serious or, as he would say “just playing” with them.
“Family was important to him, he didn’t like conflict, he was learning more about God and trying to make sure he was doing what God wanted,” McCollum said. He didn’t have much of a religious background before coming to Alabama, she said, but he always wanted to learn and would listen to sermons online.
“He wanted his boy to know God,” she said.
McCollum said the eight people in the van were returning to Alabama from a job in Virginia when tragedy struck.
Kingsport police responded to the crash at about 7 p.m. Sunday, where a tractor-trailer had overturned on southbound Interstate 81, just north of exit 63 to Airport Parkway.
The traffic unit found that a white 2017 Chevrolet Express van occupied by eight males was driving southbound on Interstate 81 when the left front tire went flat. The driver pulled onto the right-hand shoulder of the road, and five of the men in the van got out and started working to repair the flat.
Shortly afterward, a red Peterbuilt tractor-trailer, driven by sole occupant Saul A. Carrera, 60, of New York, NY, was traveling southbound on I-81. The tractor-trailer veered to the right, investigators said, onto the shoulder of the road where it sideswiped the van and struck all five of the pedestrians who were working to repair the flat.
The tractor-trailer traveled a short distance further then jack-knifed and overturned off the right side of the road. Carrera was injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Four of the five pedestrians were killed and the fifth was taken to an area hospital where he remains, in critical condition.
Based on the officers’ observations and evidence collected at the scene, investigators established probable cause to determine that Carrera was operating the tractor-trailer while impaired.
Warrants were obtained, charging him with:
Four counts of Homicide by Intoxication
Reckless Aggravated Assault
Felony Reckless Endangerment
Driving Under the Influence in a Commercial Vehicle
Failure to Exercise Due Care
Carrera remains hospitalized in stable condition under police guard. When he is discharged, police said, he will be taken into custody and jailed on $200,000 bond.
Passengers in the van who were not injured in the crash were Francisco Maurisio, 38, of Gadsden; Julio Cesar, 25, of Gadsden, and Miguel Roman, 30, of Gadsden.
McCollum said Jose had two half-brothers and a half-sister in the Crossville area, and he was with Joseph’s mother, Samantha.
“He was everyone’s friend,” she said. “Teachers loved him, too.
“In the 10 years he was in our lives he made such an impact on us,” McCollum said. Her granddaughters didn’t call him “Tio,” they called him Tito, and the name stuck.
When Jose first came to Crossville from California, he was nicknamed Digimon, aka, Digi, because kids at school said his haircut looked like the Digimon character.
That was the name that stuck for McCollum.
“I never called him Jose, just Digi,” she said.“He was full of life, and he will be missed by everyone.”
