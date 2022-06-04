Being selected to the North-South All-Star game roster in your respective sport is one of the most difficult accomplishments a player can achieve. It may be even harder to make it as a coach, where just a head coach, assistant, and administrator are picked to each team.
Boaz’s run of success on the baseball diamond was culminated this week with the selection of head coach Adam Keenum as an assistant to the North team for this summer’s edition of the game.
Keenum said it was an honor to even be considered, let alone selected.
“I got a call about a month ago asking if I’d be willing to do it, and I felt like it was an honor to be considered,” Keenum said. “When they call and ask, it’s one of those opportunities where you didn’t feel the need to turn it down. People think of Boaz baseball, and being worth of such an honor to have a coach go down there and coach in that game, it was a big honor.”
For Keenum, the selection is a testament to the program he’s built at Boaz as he prepares to enter his 10th season in charge of the Pirates, and is an honor that he shares with everyone who has worn a uniform for him during that time.
“I think No. 1 we’ve been blessed with great players that have bought into out mentalty of working hard, showing up at the park and working to get better every day,” Keenum added. “And then No. 2, having good assistant coaches, they put in so much work, so really it’s a testament to the players and assistants we’ve had over the year’s here. I’m about to begin my 10th year here, and that’s a testament to those assistants and players showing up and being the best person and player we can be every day.
“Robert Brewster, he’s kind of my right-hand man, he’s been by my side the whole time I’ve been here, it’s a big honor for all the work he’s done for our program.”
Keenum said that the experience will also be a chance to learn, hoping that being surrounded by so much talent on the field and in the dugouts, that there will be lessons he can bring back to Boaz and implement to his own team when the season rolls around.
“Being around some of the best players in the state, and also some of the best oaches in the state,” Keenum concluded. “Any time you can go to one of these events, if you can take one thing to bring back to your program it’s a successful trip. So being around some of the best in the state to see how they do things, what we can bring back to make it better.”
The All-Star baseball game will take place during the AHSAA Summer Conference, set to run July 18-22.
The South All-Stars won Game 1 in the 2021 North-South Series 7-6 but the second game ended in a 3-3 tie. The North leads the series 23-15-2 heading into the 2022 competition. The series was first played in 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.