Timothy Neal Bishop
Guntersville
Timothy Neal Bishop, 75, of Guntersville, died Monday, March 27, 2023.
Graveside services were Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arab City Cemetery.
Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Charles Edward Hornsby
Boaz
Charles Edward Hornsby, 85, of Boaz, passed away March 25, 2023, at his home.
Survived by his wife, Edna Hornsby; daughters, Annette Tracy (Duane Tracy), Deborah Huff, Connie Moore, Rebecca Weary (Tony Weary), Connie Sherwood; son, David Hornsby; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Thursday March 30, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery # 1 at 2:00 p.m. with his son-in-law, Duane Tracy to officiate. Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Jose “Digi” Ramos
Crossville
Jose “Digi” Ramos, 25, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jason Johnson, Father Tim and Pastor Chente will officiate the service.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Ramos; fiancé, Samantha Garcia; parents, Clara Ramos (Vili Serrano), Maria Ramos (Polo Lopez) and James and Karen McCollum; brothers and sisters, Austin McCollum (Kayla), Abe Lopez, David Lopez, Savannah McCollum, Alani Lopez and Luna Serrano; and several nieces and nephews.
Nicolas Figueroa Cruz
Albertville
Nicolas Figueroa Cruz, 41, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at The Chapel of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Albertville. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Jorge Hernan Giraldo will officiate the service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Crossville Memorial Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Cruz; children; Jose Cruz, William Cruz and Carlos Figueroa Cruz; two grandchildren; father, Lucio Figueroa; siblings, Isidoro Figueroa Cruz and Francisca Figueroa Cruz; and three nephews and one niece.
Victor Aguilar Rosas
Crossville
Victor Aguilar Rosas, 22, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
There will be a visitation Sunday, April 2, 2023, from noon until 3 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at a later date.
He is survived by his parents, Eulogio Aguilar Auila and Marcelina Rosas Abad.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Yosel Manuel
Hernandez Gomez
Crossville
Yosel Manuel Hernandez Gomez, 17, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
He is survived by his father, Jose Manuel Hernandez; mother, Juana Gomez Alonso; and stepfather, Saul Martinez.
There will be a visitation on Monday, April 3, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
Joseph Edward “Joe” Thacker
Duck Springs
Joseph Edward “Joe” Thacker, 84, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Riverview Regional Medical Center after a long illness. He was a lifelong resident of Duck Springs.
Graveside services were Friday, March 31, 2023 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Attalla. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Marylene; children, Patty Wilson, Marilyn (Jamie) Lawley, Jeff (Vered) Thacker and Micah Joe Thacker; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother; William Thacker; and a sister, Ella Jean Steele.
Kenneth Harbison
Guntersville
Kenneth Harbison, 96, of Guntersville, died March 28, 2023, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Services will be at noon Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Albertville First Baptist Church with Bros. Chris Johnson, Willis Kelley, Will Harbison and Kirk Harbison officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, LaRhue Harbison; daughter, Lisa Towers (Davis); sons, Kenny Harbison (Dianne), Kerry Harbison (Beverly), Kelvin Harbison (Nan) and Kirk Harbison (Gina); 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Lydia Snead
Albertville
Lydia Snead, 85, of Albertville, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Rex Snead; children, David Snead (Loritta), Donna Bundrum (Billy) and Darren Snead; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
No formal services are planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Richard F. Aldridge Jr.
Albertville
Richard F. Aldridge Jr., 92, of Albertville, died March 24, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Graveside services were Friday, March 31, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville with Bro. Stephen Layne officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Dula Yancey Aldridge; stepdaughters, Cassandra Munday (James) and Phyllis Crabtree; sisters Marcia Shehan, Karen Aldridge Keath and Linda Aldridge Scott (Lee); and brothers, John Aldridge and Charles Aldridge (Yvonne).
Stanley Dale Nix
Boaz
Stanley Dale Nix, 53, of Boaz, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Smith; brother, Ronald (Susan) Nix; uncle, Charles Laney; aunt, Doris Nix; and a host of cousins.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.