Traffic through Guntersville is being detoured while police investigate an accident involving two pedestrians.
Police Chief Jim Peterson said two females were struck while crossing U.S. 431 (Gunter Avenue) at Ligon Street about 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The female driver of the vehicle involved stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with police, Peterson said.
The roadway will be closed until at least 7 p.m. although as many vehicles as possible will be detoured around the area as police mark the scene.
Two medical helicopters are due to land at the Guntersville Airport to transport the victims to Huntsville Hospital, he said.
Peterson said no additional details are available as of 6:45 p.m.
