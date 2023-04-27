Marshall Medical Centers’ physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered this week to celebrate the President’s Circle award, which was given to Marshall Wound Healing Center. The Center was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
Marshall Wound Healing Center has been rewarded with Healogics most prestigious recognition for centers that achieve clinical and operational excellence. Sabrina Cassels, program director of the Wound Healing Center, is honored to have received such a prestigious award.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Cassels said. “We’ve been open for almost 18 years, and we’ve won the Center of Excellence award seven times, which means we placed in the top 10 percent. This is the first time in 18 years that we have received the President’s Circle, which means we placed in the top 5 percent.”
The Marshall Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
“Seeing the patients heal is my favorite thing about working in wound health,” Cassels said. “We have a ‘heal bell’ right in our hallway. When a patient who has been coming here awhile gets to ring that bell, you can just tell it means a lot to them. It’s just a reminder of why we do what we do.”
Advanced wound care modalities provided by the team at Marshall Wound Healing Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.
“One of the big things not a lot of people know about is the hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which is a game changer for our patients who have diabetes,” Cassels said.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.