FYFFE, Ala. — The Big Red Machine continued rolling on Friday night.
Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe exploded for 40 first-quarter points and finished the night with a 54-0 trampling of Section on homecoming in a Region 7 matchup. Head coach Paul Benefield’s Red Devils improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the region standings.
Brodie Hicks opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run just 39 seconds into the game. Yahir Balcazar kicked it to 7-0.
Logan Anderson ran 5 yards to the end zone at the 7:45 mark, and Balcazar’s extra point made it 14-0. Just seven seconds later, Blake Dobbins threw a 10-yard TD pass to Ryder Gipson. Balcazar added the extra point.
Fyffe’s advantage reached 28-0 on Gipson’s 16-yard touchdown run with 3:30 to play in the first period. Balcazar’s PAT was good.
Anderson collected his second TD of the quarter on a 15-yard run with 1:29 on the clock. Balcazar missed the PAT.
Simon Hicks capped Fyffe’s first-quarter scoring barrage with a 32-yard TD dash, making it 40-0.
The Red Devils owned a 54-0 advantage at halftime thanks to second-quarter touchdown runs of 2 yards by Hunter Machen and 22 yards by Caleb Mitchell. Jesse Martin kicked both PATS.
Fyffe gained 16 first downs and rushed for 271 yards while limiting Section to three first downs and 34 yards total offense. The Red Devils recovered four Section fumbles.
Thirteen players received a carry in Fyffe’s ground game, paced by Brodie Hicks with 64 yards on three attempts. Anderson had three carries for 50 yards.
