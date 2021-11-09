Local firemen and police will come to your aid when called. However, they will not call you seeking funding.
Officials with Boaz and Albertville fire departments reported receiving tips from residents of callers seeking money on behalf of the fire departments. A second scam involves text messages offering commemorative T-shirts for the fire departments for sale.
“Any time we do a fundraiser, we are going to come to you in person and in uniform,” said Albertville Fire Chief Jason Beam.
“We have a gold tournament once a year and we do go to area businesses to solicit prizes and donations, but we will never just call someone asking for cash.
“We’re not going to call you by phone, solicit through mail or email or anything else that’s not in person.”
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck agreed.
“We want everyone to know we are NOT calling asking for donations,” Beck said.
Both Ennis and Beck said the texts offering shirts is another scam and residents should be wary.
The Better Business Bureau gives the following tips for avoiding scams.
1. Never send money via gift card or wire transfer to someone you have never met face-to-face. Seriously, just don’t ever do it. If they ask you to use wire transfer, a prepaid debit card, or a gift card, those cannot be traced and are as good as cash. Chances are, you won't see your money again. If someone is trying to convince you to pay this way, stop, get off the phone or the computer, and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Report the activity to BBB Scam Tracker.
2. Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails. Links, if clicked, will download malware onto your computer, smart phone, tablet or what ever electronic device you're using at the time allowing cyberthieves to steal your identity. Be cautious even with email that looks familiar; it could be fake. Instead, delete it if looks unfamiliar and block the sender.
3. Resist the pressure to act immediately. Shady actors typically try to make you think something is scarce or a limited time offer. They want to push victims to make a decision right now before even thinking through, asking family members, friends or a financial advisors. Sometimes, they'll advise to avoid contacting anyone and to just trust them. While high-pressure sales tactics are also used by some legitimate businesses, it typically isn't a good idea to make an important decision quickly.
4. Use secure and traceable transactions. Do not pay by wire transfer, prepaid money card, gift card, or other non-traditional payment method. Say no to cash-only deals, high pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, overpayments, and handshake deals without a contract. Read all of the small print on the contract and make sure to understand what the terms are.
