RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) recently added a new student organization, the Hispanic Outreach and Leadership Association (HOLA). On Nov. 3, HOLA held a special event to celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The campus event was attended by some 150 students and faculty.
HOLA provided a lunch of tamales, sweet bread, arroz con leche, candy, and ponche. They also provided displays that explained the Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration, when families honor their ancestors who have passed away. HOLA members even included a picture of the late NACC campus dog Roscoe in the display.
The NACC Spectrum Art Club also did face painting to show how in Hispanic culture the brightly colored faces represent the departed souls that are being honored. “This was a special day of celebration on the Northeast campus,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “We are all richer finding about cultural traditions and we are very proud of the heritages of all our students,” Campbell stated.
This event was HOLA’s first time hosting a gathering on campus. An altar is set up during Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead to memorialize loved ones who have passed away before us and to pay tribute to them. HOLA members and sponsors were so excited to be celebrating an important part of our Hispanic culture with everyone on campus!
If you are interested in becoming a part of HOLA at Northeast, please email hola@nacc.edu.
