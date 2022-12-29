This article is an opinion on religion.
Here we are. Another year has come and gone, and we all wonder how it could have passed so quickly. This was my first full year at North Broad Street Church where I work as a minister. My wife and I celebrated the birth of my daughter in September. And my son is growing up to be bright, funny, and a good big brother.
While New Year’s resolutions are sometimes cheesy and rarely kept, I thought about proposing a New Year’s resolution that I think we can all aspire to keep. You see, this year on Jan. 6, I will be turning 30. This is a big deal for me because it confirms that I’m no longer a teenager, but, more importantly, it was the year which marked the beginning of Jesus’s ministry (Luke 3:23).
So, my plan is to read through the gospel accounts and try to challenge myself to live like Christ. You may be thinking that a minister ought to already be living like Jesus, and that would be true, but I think you would also agree that we all have room to grow. Let’s take a look at a few teachings of Jesus that we could all use a little help on.
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you: Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father…” (Matthew 5:43–45).
Would you say that we collectively do a good job of loving our enemies and praying for those who persecute us? When is the last time you prayed for someone who didn’t treat you right? And I’m not talking about in a “Lord, bless their heart” kind of way; I mean a genuine prayer for their well being.
Or how about this one?
“No one can serve two masters, for a slave will either hate the one and love the other or be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth” (Matthew 6:24).
In our culture of celebrity worship, get rich quick schemes, and hustle mentality, how often do we slow down and denounce the God of wealth? Sometimes one will misquote Paul and say, “Money is the root of all evil.” Another person will correct them, “Paul says it’s the love of money, not money itself, that’s the root of all evil.” Technically, they would be correct, but read the rest of the passage:
“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil, and in their eagerness to be rich some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many pains” (1 Timothy 6:10).
Now, we may try to avoid the issue by saying that Paul says the “love of money” is the root of all kinds of evil, not money itself, but how many of us desire to be rich? How many of us have looked at Bezos or Musk and said, “If only I had a fraction of their wealth…”
It’s not wrong to want to be able to give your family a life free from financial burdens, but the point Jesus and Paul were making is, “Are we really following Jesus if we can’t have happiness apart from material blessings?”
This is what I mean by taking Jesus seriously in 2023. What ways does Jesus challenge our culture? What tables of mine need to be flipped over? Am I open to God leading me down new paths in this new year? Happy New Year’s and God bless!
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
