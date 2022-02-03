Katie Britt announced Monday that her Republican 2022 campaign for the U.S. Senate raised more than $5 million in just six months in 2021.
This “historic fundraising haul,” which has already seen Britt raise more money in a single year than any Republican candidate in Alabama history, is being driven almost entirely by donations from individual Alabamians, unlike Britt’s two out-of-state funded opponents, her campaign said.
Monday’s announcement comes following the Jan. 31 FEC deadline for federal candidates and PACs to file year-end reports for 2021, which also cover the fourth quarter of last year.
Britt announced that she raised over $1.2 million in Q4 of 2021, with 99% of those funds coming from individuals and 85% coming from Alabama. The quarter spanned Oct. 1-Dec. 31.
The first-time candidate’s fundraising total does not include any loans, self-funding or campaign-committee-to campaign-committee transfers, unlike her two opponents. Britt’s total raised in 2021 was comprised of about 87% in-state funds, underscoring the central message of her grassroots conservative campaign.
According to Britt’s campaign, most of Congressman Mo Brooks’ (AL-05) funds were transferred from his preexisting U.S. House campaign account, and his lagging Senate fundraising has overwhelmingly been driven by out-of-state contributions. Meanwhile, government contractor Mike Durant’s candidacy is being funded by a California-financed super PAC, FEC filings indicate, while his own campaign funds are coming from the personal money he has made off of the federal government in recent years. Durant’s company received a $6 million, fully-forgiven PPP loan from the federal government in 2020; he loaned his campaign $4.15 million from October through December 2021.
“I am excited and honored that so many hardworking Alabamians are joining our grassroots campaign and this movement to preserve the American Dream,” said Britt. “It is clear that families in every corner of our state know that I will always put Alabama first, which is why our campaign is the only one in this race seeing its support coming from Alabama. We completed our first 67-county tour on the campaign trail in December, and we are working nonstop to complete our second such tour before either of my opponents make a dent in their first. I am proud of the grassroots momentum we continue to build and look forward to visiting even more local communities across Alabama as the May 24 Republican primary approaches. As the next Senator for Alabama, I will fight tirelessly to defend our Christian conservative values, safeguard our constitutional liberties and God-given rights, and save the country we know and love for our children and our children’s children.”
Britt has announced endorsements from the Alabama Farmers Federation’s FarmPAC, the Home Builders Association of Alabama, the Alabama Retail Association, Manufacture Alabama, the Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama, and the Alabama Forestry Association, with more significant announcements to come.
Britt is a first-time candidate. She grew up working at several small businesses and has spent the majority of her career in the private sector, including fighting for small and rural businesses as head of Alabama’s business council and practicing law. She is a native of Coffee County, and her husband, Wesley, is from Cullman County. They now live in Montgomery with their two children, Bennett and Ridgeway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.