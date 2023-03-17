SARDIS CITY — Kayden Tarvin and Mia Fowler combined on a one-hitter to lead Sardis past Albertville 8-1 in Tuesday’s varsity softball matchup.
Tarvin started in the circle and allowed an unearned run in six innings. She racked up 15 strikeouts and walked three while posting the win.
Fowler worked the seventh inning. She struck out three and gave up the Aggies’ only hit.
Kytha Edwards paced the Lions at the plate by batting 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Hannah Hill went 2-for-3.
Annah Kate Waldrep batted 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Jayda Lacks finished 2-for-4 with a double, one run and two RBIs. Val Owens doubled and scored a run while Tarvin singled.
Baylor Gilmer and Barit Snead both scored one run for the Lions, who scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Adison Pierce started in the circle for the Aggies and allowed five hits and three unearned runs. She struck out four and walked none.
Raylee Craven doubled for Albertville’s hit. She also pitched in relief.
