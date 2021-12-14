This is an opinion piece.
For most people, Christmas brings forth images of tall spruce trees covered in thousands of twinkling lights with brightly wrapped packages stacked high underneath. My mother, however, always told me that the sacred holiday made her think about apples and oranges.
Momma was one of 12 children. She was born in 1930…during a time when families did all they could to keep food on the table and clothes on their backs.
Day to day living was hard, but Christmas presented a different challenge. Momma said she never remembered her family putting up a Christmas tree while she was growing up. She said, “When my daddy cut down a tree, it was used for firewood, not just to sit in the house and take up space.”
Even though he thought a Christmas tree was frivolous, Grandpa always saved a few pennies from the cotton crop in the fall to use on his large brood during the yuletide season. Momma said that he made a trip to town every year on December 24th and returned late in the evening with a bulging sack thrown over his broad shoulders. He took it into the house alone and when the kids joined him moments later, the mysterious bag was nowhere to be seen.
Momma said even though he denied it every year, they all knew what had been purchased on his outing and it wasn’t hard to figure out where he had hidden it. She said after supper, she gathered with her brothers and sisters around the old, wooden trunk that sat at the foot of their parent’s bed. The key was deep in Grandpa’s pocket to guarantee no peaking, but that didn’t stop them from pressing their noses against the sides of the wooden slats and inhaling the tangy smells of the treasures hidden within it.
She said while they sat in anticipation of the treats they were sure to get the following morning, their mother read the story to them from the Bible about Mary, Joseph and the birth of baby Jesus.
On Christmas morning when that southern sun awakened the Morrow children, Momma said it was a sight to see. There was a row of little brown bags lined neatly on their long eating table… one for each of them. The bags contained an apple, an orange and stick of peppermint. “It was the best day of the year,” she told me.
Momma said those big, red apples and juicy oranges of her childhood were the best pieces of fruit she had ever eaten. She said the peppermint was so good it would just “melt in your mouth.”
The first time my mother shared this story with me, I couldn’t help but wonder how I would have reacted as a child if I had been given a little paper sack containing an apple, an orange and stick of red and white swirled candy on Christmas morning. Well, I guess I know what I would have done… I would have cried and asked where my “real presents” were. Thank goodness I have now learned a thing or two about the true meaning of the holiday.
This morning as I was cleaning out my refrigerator, I almost tossed a shriveled old orange into the trash can. It looked rough and I truthfully couldn’t remember how long it had been in there. However, my childhood lessons of “waste not want not” came to mind, so I sat down at the table and peeled the skin off the dried-up piece of fruit. Even though there wasn’t much to salvage, I savored a few bites of what was once a treasured Christmas gift so many years ago to my sweet Mother.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
