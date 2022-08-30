Henry Paul Gaither
Boaz
Henry Paul Gaither, 80, of Boaz, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Sister Lennie Jo Carroll and Bro. Greg Whitt will be officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday noon until 1 p.m. before the service.
Mr. Gaither is survived by his wife, Verna Mae Graves Gaither; daughters, Pam (Scott) Hayes, and Cyndi (Dwight) Cagle; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Belinda (Dennis) Garland, and Donna (Richard) Wynn; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Bill Garland; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Patricia Ann Bishop
Boaz
Patricia Ann Bishop, 71, of Boaz, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service was Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mrs. Bishop is survived by her daughter, Joni Brothers (Jason); a granddaughter; and a sister, Linda Childers.
