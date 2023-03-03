A welfare check on an elderly Grant resident led to the arrest of a man for murder.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on Kennamer Cove Drive in Grant with Grant Police officers to check the wellness of a resident.
“Based on the information we had received, officers made entry into the residence,” Sims said. “Inside, they discovered the body of an elderly female deceased in the bedroom.”
Sims said the body was identified as Eddra Jeffries Jones, 78, of Grant.
Investigators determined the death to be a homicide and contacted the coroner’s office and Sheriff’s Office investigators.
While on scene, a deputy saw a man suspected of being connected to the death in a vehicle matching the description of a car owned by Jones, Sims said.
Grant Police Chief Chris Bearden attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and led officers on a pursuit.
The pursuit ended on Butler Mill Road at the Madison County line when the suspect pulled over and stopped.
The suspect – identified as Brian Odell Jeffries, 45, of Grant – was arrested without incident by officers and deputies, Sims said.
Jeffries is Jones’ son. He was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged wit murder and is currently being held.
As of Friday afternoon, Jeffries’ bond had not been set.
Sims said an investigation into the case is ongoing. No motive has been established.
Agencies involved were Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Grant Police Department, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and New Hope Police Department.
“I appreciate the work all the deputies and officers did in this case,” Sims said.
“It is important that agencies can work together to bring this individual to justice.
“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time.”
