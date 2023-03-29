The head coaches in the Etowah County School System released the 2022-23 All-Etowah County Basketball Team last week.
The boys squad features 19 players while the girls team has 18 selections.
Jordan Presley, a senior, from Hokes Bluff received the boys most valuable player award. He’s the son of Eagles’ head coach Jason Presley.
The boys Coach of the Year winner was Glencoe’s Ryan Chambless, who guided the Yellow Jackets to their first county tournament championship and their first Northeast Regional Tournament appearance since 2017.
Glencoe senior Jaxson Sizemore won the girls most valuable player award. She’s committed to Gadsden State.
The girls Coach of the Year recipient was Southside’s Justin Bowen. In his first season, he took a Panther program that won five games last season and guided it to a 23-8 record, an area championship and the Panthers’ first Elite Eight appearance.
Members of the boys All-Etowah County Team are:
Sardis: Luke Martin, Eli Morton and Kason Moore
West End: Thad Pearce and Eli Golden
Gaston: Mica Merriman, Brock Bagley and Devon Green
Glencoe: Garrett Morgan, Aiden Cornutt, Wade Segrest and Andrew Green
Hokes Bluff: Landon Davenport, Colby Smith, Anderson Morgan and Presley
Southside: Will Sherley, Cayden McMichael and Brenton Heath
Members of the girls All-Etowah County Team are:
Sardis: Caroline Johnson, Kaylen Wallace, Jayda Lacks and Kytha Edwards
West End: Hope Jenkins and Aubrey Haynes
Gaston: Randi Morgan and Bella Holland
Glencoe: Sizemore, Kinslee Gray and Alli Jo Amos
Hokes Bluff: Kayla Traylor, Haley Kate Wellingham and Ava Dodd
Southside: Madison Shaw, Grace Anne Rose, Sarakate Yancey and Mallory Brooks
