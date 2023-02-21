Wilma Byrd
Sardis City
Mrs. Wilma Byrd, 94, of Sardis City, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
She is survived by daughter, Karen (Johnny) Dixon; son, David Byrd, granddaughter; Elizabeth Olivieri, grandson; John Dixon, great grandchildren; Isabella Olivieri and Grayson Dixon; sister, Maurine Baswell; several nieces and nephews; and a Godchild, Leslie Lowery Davis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Harry and Edna Turk; and brothers, Jack and Charles Turk.
After graduating from Boaz High School, she worked a variety of jobs, including a worker in the cotton mill and as a hairdresser. Soon she met the love of her life, David, and began what would become a lifetime career as a military wife. This career would lead her to live in thirteen different places, including Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.
She loved bowling, reading, embroidery, and collecting beautiful things. No matter where she lived, she wanted her home to be neat and tidy, thus earning a nickname of “SoSo.”
She enjoyed playing cards with lifelong friends, Walt and Francine, but to Walt, she was always “Sapphire,” because she and David had lived in so many places. When they returned to Sand Mountain, they were also known as the local foreign affairs advisors.
Ms. Wilma was a beautiful, intelligent, classy, and sometimes sassy woman who lived her life as a Christian no matter where she was. She belonged to Belcher’s Chapel Methodist Church and later became a charter member of Belcher’s Gap F.C.M. Church. Now there will be no more moves, because she has reached her final base, where she will live in peace and comfort with her Savior, family, and friends.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel, with burial in Belcher’s Gap Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Campbell officiated. The casket bearers were John Dixon, Tim Turk, Terry Turk, Mark Turk, Billy Hodges, and Dave Lowery.
Shala MaLynn
Traylor
Shala MaLynn Traylor, age 55 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She was born at the Boaz & Albertville Hospital on April 1, 1967, the daughter of J.Q. and Susan (Dick) Traylor.
Shala graduated from Boaz High School, Class of 1985. Following graduation, she attended New World Cosmetology School in Gadsden. Shala then moved to Birmingham, and worked as a hairdresser for a number of years. Later in life she returned to Boaz to care for her aging parents. Following their deaths, Shala went back to school to pursue her Master Cosmetology Instructor’s license at New Beginning College of Cosmetology. Most recently, Shala moved to St. Leonard, Maryland, to be closer to her sister, Denise.
If you knew Shala, at one time or another she probably did your hair. She was a well-trained colorist, having her own hair from red to pink, to platinum. Shala was a character and had her own unique style. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Fortunately for us, Shala loved to make videos and take pictures of her singing and acting out. Mostly, Shala loved animals from a young age. Her heart was huge and always filled with love for Wilburs, Bogey, and JoJo, and her fur nieces, Bella and Luna. After moving to Maryland – she spoke often of watching the wild life in her backyard and feeding the squirrels. She was so happy to be living near the Chesapeake Bay and often enjoyed walks on “her beach.”
Her sudden death has left a huge hole in our hearts.
Shala is predeceased by both her parents. She is survived by her older brother, Derrick Traylor, and his husband, Terry Paulson, of Crawfordville, FL, and her sister, Denise Roden, and her husband Victor Long, of Lusby, MD, and many cousins and dear friends.
Shala will be interred in her family’s plot at Hillcrest Cemetery. A service of remembrance will be planned and held in Boaz at a later date. Those who wish to remember Shala may make a donation to your local Humane Society.
Patricia Ann Turner
Guntersville
Patricia Ann Turner, 79, of Guntersville, died February 15, 2023.
No formal services are planned. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Bobby Gene Seay
Cedar Bluff
Bobby Gene Seay, 77, of Cedar Bluff, died February 11, 2023, at Centre Hospital.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Seay was born and raised in Marshall County. He worked at Wayne Farm Poultry for more than 40 years. When he retired, he moved with his wife to Weiss Lake. He enjoyed just sitting on his porch and watching all the lake activities and watching the birds and talking to friends.
He was a dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandpa. He loved to spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lidie and Alfred Seay.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Seay; daughter, Nickie Morris; granddaughter, Hollie (Eric) Markham; and great-grandsons, Dalton and Jaxson Markham.
He will be missed by all. His family will always miss his love and wisdom he showed us all.
Selena Diane Spears
Altoona
Selena Diane Spears, 74, of Altoona, passed away on February 18, 2023.
She is survived by her three children, Kelly Spears Gibson (Chad), Christopher Michael Spears (Lisa), and Clay Ellis Spears (Joy); eight grandchildren; two honorary grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one honorary great-grandson.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Funeral Home. She will lie in state on Saturday morning, February 25, 2023, at Welcome Home F.C.M. Church in Douglas, from 10 to 11 a.m. and a service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Pineview F.C.M. Church Cemetery in Altoona.
Bobbie McCreless Glassco
Horton
Ms. Bobbie Glassco was born July 14, 1933, and died February 20, 2023. She is survived by one sister, Bonnie McCreless Glassco; four nieces, Caron Burgess Junkin, Rebecca McCreless Duckett, Malanta Glassco Knowles and Melanie Smith Maxwell; and four nephews, Ted McCreless, Donald Burgess, Lendell Glassco and Vince Glassco.
Ms. Bobbie spent her adult life in education. She earned an Associate in Science degree from Snead Junior College, and Bachelor of Science degree from Jacksonville State College. That year she was employed to teach home economics at Snead. While teaching, she continued her studies for 11 summers and earned a Master of Science Jacksonville and Master of Science from Auburn University, and Education Doctorate from Auburn University. Her work at Snead included 14 years as home economics teacher, 14 years teaching sociology, institutional research for four years. During the final eight years before retirement, she was Snead’s dean of instruction.
Ms. Bobbie was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church. Her music ministry blessed multitudes of people. She played the piano and organ at Bethany over 53 years and was director of the “Living Christmas Tree.” She served as church clerk 34 years and led the work of compiling Bethany’s Centennial History Book in 1985. She taught a Sunday school class for 30 years and served on various church committees.
Her love of gospel music inspired she and husband Truman, and her sister Jackie and Philip Smith to travel many miles in 10 southern states to share their musical and leadership talents. Even after Truman and Philip died, the sisters “paired-up” to attend traditional “all-day” singing conventions across Alabama. Of course, the trunk of their vehicle was full of delicious dishes of food to share!
Thirty-eight years ago, she helped organize the Alabama School of Gospel Music and worked diligently in all capacities until retiring a couple of years ago for health concerns. The school is held for two weeks each summer at Snead College.
Another skill she developed was making most delicious fried pies. She generously shared them with many groups: Snead College faculty and guests received a treat when they gathered for in-service and SACS meetings. Families enjoyed pies for dinners, holiday gather-ings, and tailgate parties. It was not unusual for her to provide 30 to 60 pies for Bethany meals, picnics, and bus trips. Sometimes folks took a pie first before their meal! Doctors, bankers, grocers, repair persons, etc. were always happy to be rewarded with fried pies.
Ms. Bobbie was very active in community affairs as well. She served 14 years as a Board Member of the Marshall County Health Care Authority, 16 years as a member of the Snead College Foundation Board and a year as president of the Boaz Chamber of Commerce.
She was pre-deceased by Truman Glassco, her husband of 52 years; her parents, Emmett and Mary McCreless; a brother J. R. McCreless and his wife Maxine Raines; sister Jackie Smith and her husband Philip; and brother-in-law W.R. Glassco.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Bethany Baptist Church with Bro. Brent Roe, Bro. Jamie Brothers, and Bro. Morris Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mrs. Glassco will lie-in-state at the church from 1 p.m. until service time on Wednesday. Visitation was Tuesday evening, February 21, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Bethany Baptist Church.
Sandra Hyfield
Gadsden
Sandra Hyfield, 63, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Harbor Grace Hospice.
She is survived by her children, Maggie Cauthen, James Miller, Joseph Miller (Laura) and Wendy Clayton; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Randy Patterson (Clara) and Steven Patterson; a sister, Tina Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 6:30 pm Friday, February 24, 2023, at The Church of Love, 416 Randolph St. SE Attalla, Alabama 35954. Visitation will be from 5:30 until service time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Michael Clyde
Swinford
Albertville
Michael Clyde Swinford, of Albertville, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
He is survived by his wife, Holly; children, Weston and Callie Grace; parents, Lisa Burns, and Clyde Swinford, all of Albertville; and two nephews.
In lieu of Flowers there is an account set up at Citizens Bank in Albertville for donations.
There will be a Celebration of Life Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Life Point Church in Albertville from 4 until 7 p.m. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Harold Wayne Owens
Fyffe
Harold Wayne Owens, 79, of Fyffe, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Bell officiating. Burial was in Kirk Memorial Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Clifton Owens; daughter, Marquetta Barron (John); stepdaughters, Angie Stewart (Gary), Ginny Jenkins (JJ) and Karin Millican (Chris); brother, James Oliver Owens; sister, Patsy Owens Craig (Gerald); 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
William Ray “Bill” Stallings
Boaz
William Ray “Bill” Stallings, 67, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at his residence
Graveside services were Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Bill Lackey and Mickey Perigo officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sherry Stallings; daughters, Cassie Bearden (David), and Sydney Plante (John); son, Will Stallings (Jerrica); four grandchildren; and sisters, Marie Thacker, and Diane Stallings.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shepherds Cove Hospice or ALS Association.
Annie McCoy
Albertville
Annie McCoy, 84, of Albertville, died February 16, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services were Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gene Lambert and Shane Stephens officiating. Burial followed in Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Rickey McCoy (Susie), Neal McCoy (Connie), and Phillip Earl McCoy; sisters, Janie Bates and Evelyn Shirey; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Anthony Gulledge
Boaz
Mr. Anthony Gulledge, 65, of Potomac Drive, Boaz, died on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, February 23, at 2:30 p.m.in the McRae Chapel.
Mr. Gulledge is survived by his wife, Gretta Gulledge, of Boaz; sons, Cody Gulledge (Destiny Craft), and Brandon Murdock, both of Boaz; five grandchildren; brothers, Aaron Gulledge (Andrea) and Alan Gulledge (Lisa), all of Glencoe; and sister, Karen Gulledge Bailey, of Glencoe.
Douglas Folsom
Owens
Friday’s Crossing
Community
Douglas Folsom Owens, 94, of the Fridays Crossing Community, passed away February 17, 2023, at TLC Rehab Center in Oneonta.
Survivors include his sons, Douglas Jerome Owens (Teresa) and Joel Winfred Owens (Patti); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Monday, February 20, 2023, at Snead Baptist Church, 42514 State Highway 75, Snead. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery, Oneonta. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family asks that in lieu of floral gifts, donations can be channeled to Snead Baptist Church or a charity of choice.
Juanita Marie
Drimmel
Boaz
Juanita Marie Drimmel, 73, of Boaz, peacefully passed away February 20, 2023, at home after a lengthy illness.
Juanita was born on February 23, 1949, to Earnest Eugene Book and Hazel Mary Mayeux in Pineville, Louisiana.
She loved cooking, family get-togethers, gardening, shopping and playing computer games, reality TV, her cats, the Chicago Cubs and travelling, especially Caribbean cruises.
She is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Eugene Book. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Ray Drimmel; her four children, Machelle (Ashley) Fann, Christopher Ivey, Steven Ivey and David Ivey; her nine grandchildren, Brandon (Ashlynn) Sorrell, Justin (Emily) Sorrell, Preston Ivey, Kayla Ivey, Lindsey Ivey, Brooke Ivey, Natasha Ivey, Travis (Jerrica) Fann, and Taylor Fann; and her 10 great-grandchildren.
No formal services are planned. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home Chapel assisted the family.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Albertville.
Mary Lucille Harris Conway
Union Grove
Mary Lucille Harris Conway, 91, of Union Grove, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at her residence.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Richard Barham will officiate.
She is survived by son, Charles E. (Butch) Conway; daughter, Connie Y. Coleman; two grandchildren; and a sister, Lenora S. (Sue) Parker.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
