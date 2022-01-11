An Albertville man remains behind bars on $3.5 million in bond after being extradited from Mexico to face murder and attempted murder charges in Marshall County.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was booked into the Marshall County Jail on murder and attempted murder charges.
He was charged with the shooting death of Gloria Palomec, 24, in October 2016, Sims said. Palomec was his girlfriend, according to Sheriff’s officials.
The shooting happened on Casey Lane near Boaz and was investigated by Boaz Police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.
He was indicted on a murder charge four years ago in the shooting death of a Boaz woman. He was also indicted on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a separate shooting that injured another person in Boaz in June 2016.
Before officials could arrest Almanza-Zarazua in 2016, he fled the country.
Sims said Almanza-Zarazua was recently accused of killing someone in Mexico too and ended up in a Mexican jail.
“We’re all just in awe that this happened,” Sims said. “Given the political climate with Mexico, we’re just not seeing a lot of extraditions like this.
“The U.S. Marshals and our local District Attorney’s office have worked for a year to try to get him extradited back to Marshall County.”
Sims said Almanza-Zarazua was flown to Birmingham Jan. 5 where he was met by deputies and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Originally charged with murder, he pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge of manslaughter and got a 20-year sentence from Judge Tim Riley.
He was ordered to pay $750 for his court appointed attorney and $50 to the state victims compensation fund.
He has holds on him by Immigration and is subject to removal from the country after completing his sentence.
