Like a pebble thrown in a pond, the late Hody Childress’ quiet, on-going act of generosity continues to send ripples across the community where he lived, and across the country.
The Town of Geraldine recently proclaimed that this year and hereafter, April 24 – Childress’ birthday – will be Hody Childress Day, and asked citizens to commemorate the day by “some act of support for those less fortunate by paying forward our love for our community and others.”
Childress’ children, Tania Nix and Doug Childress, plan to lead the way, providing hot dogs and sharing fellowship with the people of the community. They will be in the parking lot across from the Dollar General Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nix said.
In the months since Childress died on New Year’s Day, the story of how he gave money each month – in secrecy – to Geraldine Drugs to be used in helping those who couldn’t pay for their prescriptions, has been shared across the nation, and beyond.
Pharmacist Brooke Walker said it started unexpectedly. Childress was a well-liked customer at the pharmacy - someone who always asked how she was, how her children were doing. One day, she said, he asked her if there were times when people couldn’t pay for medications they needed. She told him there were.
“He pulled out a bill, folded up, and he told me the next time that happened to use it,” to pay for the medication, Walker explained. He didn’t want the person helped – or anyone else – to know where the money came from. “Tell them it’s a blessing from the Lord,” he said.
Walker put the money in an envelope and kept it on her desk. In a couple of weeks, there came one of those times, and she used some of the money to pay for the medicine. She called Childress and told him (he didn’t want to know any details) that his money had helped someone when they needed it.
A couple of weeks after that, Childress came into the pharmacy and gave her another bill, telling her, “You know what to do.” He continued to do that, she said, around the first of each month. She opened an account after enough money had accumulated that she couldn’t leave it in an envelope on her desk.
Walker said she wishes she knew exact dates when Childress’ anonymous practice began, but she could never have predicted its impact.
It began about 10 years ago and continued till Childress’ death – with his daughter’s help.
Tania Nix said she didn’t know what her father had been doing until his health started to fail. She had been helping with some of the housework for a while, when she realized more help was needed. She started staying weekends to help her dad.
“It got to the point that he couldn’t do much of anything,” Nix said. “He told me there was something he’d been doing, and he’d like to keep doing it till he died.” He told her then about the money he’d been giving to the pharmacy. He then asked her to give the money to Walker.
She did, without thinking much about it. The next month, he gave her another bill and told her, “You know what to do.”
After Childress died, when family members were gathered at the funeral home to share memories together, she shared the story of what her father had done.
Walker was out of the country when she learned through social media that Childress had died. She started getting calls from Geraldine, which she thought was strange. She sent a text in reply, and heard back. They wanted to know “about the money.”
“I immediately knew what they were talking about,” Walker said. She had been wondering, after learning Childress had passed, whether she should now tell what he’d done so generously over the years.
She wanted to write back to them right away, to tell them the story.
“I was sitting there on the beach crying,” Walker said, as she wrote and shared the story for the first time.
The post was shared on social media, and spread from there. WVTM reporter Rick Karle wrote about the story, and the next thing Walker knew, the Washington Post was calling.
That nationwide exposure brought unprecedented attention and media to Geraldine.
Mayor Chuck Ables said the Washington Post called and asked him for some photos, which he supplied. He said he told them to just credit the photos to the Town of Geraldine, but he ended up with photo credits in the Washington Post.
Ables said he was not really surprised to hear that Childress had done such a thing. “He was always a big encourager for me,” the mayor recalled.
“I’d see him at the post office or somewhere and he’d pat me on the back and say, ‘You’re doing a good job.’”
While it was Childress’ giving that brought CBS News to Geraldine, Ables said his act was not an isolated incident. “Stuff like that happens all the time.” He said an anonymous donor gives money each year to help provide food, clothes, and a toy or two for children who wouldn’t otherwise have anything.
As the story rippled out, Walker started getting letters – and donations – from people touched by Childress’ secret giving, who wanted to help continue the fund he started.
“Sometimes it was three dollar bills, or a check for $500,” she said.
Nix was touched by the outpouring, and surprised. “I’d never in a million years have thought this,” she said. Nix said the family and the pharmacy have heard from people in Japan, Israel, the UK, and the Philippines who’ve heard of her father’s giving.
“I wish now I’d asked more about it – why did you do this?” Nix said.
Walker said she was especially impressed by one letter she received, with a return address of Park Avenue, N.Y. She Googled the sender, and found that he was a lawyer, with a lot of celebrity clients.
He wrote to her about Childress, saying there could never be a man that he had less in common with, or one that he respected more. He wrote that he’d read the story about Childress to his grandchildren.
Childress’ giving, Walker said, was rooted in his deep faith in God.
She said she doesn’t know why, but she believes God brought Childress to the pharmacy, and involved her in this act of giving.
“He trusted in the Lord to lead and guide him. I’ve always said, I don’t know why he came to me,” Walker said. “There are so many ways he could have given and helped people.”
Like those who want to continue giving money to help when people get medications they need, Walker wants to share the message of a greater balm, one for the soul, with those touched by Childress’ efforts.
“I just want to share his testimony,” Walker said. She said she recently sent letters to everyone who’s written to her or the pharmacy, telling them of the faith that inspired Childress to give and what faith in God can give them.
Walker sent about 150 letters, which were another way of spreading Childress’ legacy. “I just felt compelled,” she said. “I wanted his testimony to be heard.”
Childress never wanted to hear about the people who benefited from the money he gave. But after the people of Geraldine learned of his gift, the family discovered a remarkable coincidence, the kind that might only happen in a small town that is home to such big hearts.
Nix said a young man had been stung and had an allergic reaction. He needed an Epi-pen. Even though both his parents worked, the cost above insurance was high -- $500 or $600, she believes. Money from her father’s fund covered the cost.
After Childress’s death, when his generosity was revealed, the family learned the young man worked for Childress’ son and nephew, Nix said.
One of the letters Walker received came from someone in Texas, and it suggested that the town make Childress’ birthday “Hody Childress Day.” She sent a message to the mayor, and “put the ball in his court.”
A few weeks later, the town council passed a proclamation making April 24 Mr. Hody Childress Day in Geraldine “and all places where people care in a meaningful way for the welfare of their fellow man.” Walker said she wrote back to the Texan, letting the person know the town had embraced the idea.
Nix said the Childress family wanted to do something to give back to the community on their father’s birthday, and came up with the idea of offering the hot dog lunch, bringing people together to celebrate what Childress did, and to ask people to do a good deed for others.
Geraldine’s town leaders urged the same, in the conclusion to the proclamation, establishing Hody Childress Day:
“NOW, therefore be it proclaimed far and wide that hereafter April 24th be known as Hody Childress Day. May his selfless generosity and dear care for his fellow citizens be multiplied and continue forevermore. To paraphrase poet George Bernard Shaw, ‘Some people see the world as it is and ask why?’ Mr. Childress created an innovative solution to a problem and asked, ‘Why not?’ Let us all commemorate Mr. Hody Childress Day by some act of support for those less fortunate by paying forward our love for our community and others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.