Albertville Fire and Rescue officials know the city is growing and the number of health-related emergencies is rising.
To better serve residents, the department has purchased five LUCAS CPR devices - four this year alone.
The Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System (LUCAS) device provides mechanical chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest.
Richard Soper, AFD Deputy EMS Chief, said the device increases a patient’s chance of survival by providing high-quality and consistent CPR to cardiac patients in the field, on the move and in the hospital.
“Traditional CPR is hard on EMS crews,” he said. “They become tired and have to switch out with another EMS worker. That interrupts CPR on a patient and may impact the amount of oxygen and blood circulation a patient gets to the brain, lungs and heart.”
The LUCAS device is housed in a hard-sided backpack and area stashed on the city’s one ambulance, three Advanced Life Support-equipped engines and in one shift captain’s vehicle until a new ambulance is delivered next spring. The department purchased one LUCAS device in 2020 and three more units this year, Soper said.
Using LUCAS is easy, said AFD Chief Jason Beam.
“This machine is better than sliced bread,” Beam said. “Having them is like having an extra person on board.
“A board is placed under the patient’s back near the shoulder blades. The machine is placed over the patient and turned on. The machine does the rest … providing constant chest compressions – about 100 per minute - until it runs out of battery or gets turned off.”
Reduces risks
The LUCAS device is proven to reduce injury to EMS workers.
According to LUCAS-cpr.com, CPR causes back injuries to about 60% of ambulance workers and to 80% of nurses who perform CPR.
Additionally, unrestrained ambulance occupants are more likely to be severely injured and more likely to be killed in the 4,500 ambulance crashes every year.
By utilizing a LUCAS device, EMS workers can be safely belted in during ambulance or helicopter transportation.
The ambulance transport environment is inherently dangerous because of high-speed driving, risky maneuvers and hazardous road conditions. This poses a significant safety risk for the EMS crew who are often standing and unrestrained in a confined space while performing CPR.
“The greatest thing about this device is most of the time we can only fit a couple of guys in the back of an ambulance,” Beam said. “After a few minutes of doing CPR, you have to swap guys. It is pretty dangerous to be doing that while running code on the highway. One person can manage the LUCAS device alone, leaving the other person available to monitor vitals, insert airway or an IV, or whatever is needed.”
Rising call numbers
Beam said nationally, fire departments are seeing fewer fire calls and more medical calls.
Better building codes, advances in building materials and better education about fires may be responsible for the decline in fire calls, he said.
Eight to 12% of all calls received by Albertville Fire Department are fire, fire alarm or hazardous materials calls, Beam said.
About 88% of all calls are EMS calls.
“Those are the calls where we are going to help someone,” he said. “EMS calls include vehicle wrecks, general sickness, heart attacks or strokes, falls, overdoses, all those types of medically related issues. Everything from falls to a person having no pulse.”
Beam said he and other fire officials approached city council members and Mayor Tracy Honea about the rising number of medical calls and requested the LUCAS device purchases.
Each device costs $16,000 to $17,000 each, he said.
“The council doesn’t benefit from making this purchase,” he said. “The ones who truly benefit from having this piece of equipment are the patients in cardiac arrest.
“Past fire chiefs have worked on this, trying to get LUCAS devices for years,” he continued. “This was started long ago. It is nothing that I have done.
“This is the best piece of equipment I have seen in my 30 years of experience.
“We won’t buy anything until it is proven effective.
“A LUCAS can do all the compressions the Advanced Life Support team will do.”
Soper said the price of the device is nominal when the outcome is lifesaving.
“Having the LUCAS device is a game changer,” Soper said. “It is the best invention since the defibrillator was made available to public spaces.
“It is so simple to use. We are able to provide in-house training. It is always readt to go and does its job.”
