Help celebrate the return of GoldCare 55+ with a Luau Party at the Guntersville Senior Center on Thursday, June 30.
Marshall Medical Centers’ popular program for seniors has been on hold since early 2020 when the pandemic made gathering risky. After hearing from countless GoldCare members over the past two years who are eager to get back to events such as parties, lunch N’ learns and hikes, the hospital system is happy to welcome back members with a summer luau featuring food, music, games and prizes.
Members will be registered upon receipt of $15 payment, which can be done as follows:
• Outpatient Registration at either Marshall North or South (be sure to get a receipt). At North, Outpatient is at the back of the hospital. At South, it is in the main lobby at the front of the hospital.
• Mail a check payable to MMC to:
GoldCare 55+
2320 Homer Clayton Drive
Guntersville, AL 35976
Please do not try to visit the office in person as there may be no one there to accept payment.
Don’t wait to sign up because space is limited. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and party will end at 1:30 p.m.
For questions or for information on joining the GoldCare 55+ program, call or email Peggy Hudson at 256-571-8025 or peggy.hudson@mmcenters.com or Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
