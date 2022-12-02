This article is an opinion on religion.
Over the last couple of weeks I’ve been thinking about the conversion of the household of Cornelius in Acts 10 as I’ve been working on my sermon for this Sunday at North Broad COC. It’s interesting that the conversion of Cornelius was just as much a conversion event for Peter! There he was just minding his business as he prayed during the middle of the day when God gave him a world-changing vision.
You see, Peter had never eaten anything considered common or unclean, so it’s understandable that he was resistant to the Lord’s request, “Rise, Peter! Kill and eat.” While he was contemplating the vision, some men arrived asking for him. God told him, “Get up, go down, and go with them!”
This journey from Joppa to Caesarea would end up changing Peter, and the church, forever. Caesarea, if you recall, was the very location that Jesus had told Peter that he would build his church in Matthew 16 and that Peter would be instrumental in that kingdom project!
When Peter arrived at Cornelius’s house, he told the people, “You all know that, as a Jew, it is unlawful for me to visit an outsider, but God has shown me that I should not call anyone profane or unclean” (Acts 10:28).
What a revolutionary concept and one, I might add, that we don’t always get right today!
And so Peter began to preach, and when the people believed in Jesus, God baptized them in the Holy Spirit, which Peter took as a sign that God had “cleansed their hearts by faith” (Acts 15:8-9). When Peter witnessed this outpouring of acceptance and affirmation, he asked, “Can anyone forbid water?” He then told them to be baptized. The Gentiles, and that includes you and I, are officially able to be citizens of the kingdom of God! Hallelujah!
Have you ever had this kind of experience? Perhaps you had a cousin that you always heard was the black sheep in the family. Everyone you knew growing up warned you about them, but when you finally met them and got to know them yourself, they turned out to be one of the best people in your life!
Or maybe there was a restaurant your family never visited. They didn’t like it, so you didn’t like it, but one day, without anyone else knowing, you thought you would give it a try, and it turns out it is pretty good!
I had a similar experience growing up. I was raised to believe that one should only worship with their voices on Sunday; that means no instruments. I thought musical instruments were vain and were against God’s will. But then one day I visited a friend’s church, Harvestfield Church in Rainbow City. While my mind had been slowly changing on this subject, I still had my doubts.
But when I witnessed their passion, when I felt their love, when I felt the presence of God, and when I saw the fruit of their worship, I couldn’t help but feel a bit like Peter! I felt like God was showing me how wrong I had been, and, in doing so, God introduced me to so many new brothers and sisters in Christ I didn’t know existed!
Sometimes, it takes a Cornelius experience for God to get through to us. We have our traditions, our customs, and our beliefs, and unless we “get up, go down, and go with” someone else, we may never even give them a chance. Whether it is someone of a different race, culture, tradition, or belief, we should be open to God giving us a Cornelius experience!
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.