GUNTERSVILLE — Unlike teams in the AHSAA, the Marshall Christian Academy volleyball squad didn’t have to wait until this week to begin its 2022 season.
The Stallions served up their first action on Aug. 4-5 by participating in a tournament at Cullman Christian. They compete in Division 2A of the Alabama Christian Athletic Association. MCA is in Area 2 of the North Region, where its opponents are Clay County, Cornerstone of Rainsville and Tabernacle.
New head coach McCall Willoughby and senior Cathryn Lynn represented the Stallions at the inaugural Marshall County Volleyball Media Day on July 30 at Supreme Courts. Bart Hyche of Supreme Courts and Bo Starkey of Average Joe’s Sports Talk, a Supreme Courts’ partner, conducted the Stallions’ press conference.
Willoughby was a standout player at Albertville who played two years at Wallace State in Hanceville. A business owner, she had turned down opportunities to coach club volleyball teams before being approached about the MCA position.
“The opportunity presented itself, and I also felt a deeper calling to Marshall Christian in particular, because you don’t have coaches running to that school because they don’t have these all-star athletes … you have to start from scratch,” Willoughby said. “I just felt a calling to go to that school.
“The school means a lot to my family. I’ve seen my grandfather [Wade Morrow] put hours upon hours of time into it and it really means a lot to him, and so therefore it means a lot to me.
“I want to see these girls get the same opportunities as all these other schools that came through here today. They deserve having somebody to believe in them and see that bigger goal for our program in the future.”
Morrow founded Marshall Christian Academy, which opened in August 2006.
Willoughby’s first MCA squad features 11 players, including some girls who have never played volleyball. Lynn is one of three seniors on the roster.
“These girls just soak up everything I give them,” Willoughby said. “They’re so open-minded. Time was not on our side, so we jumped right in two-a-days.”
Lynn has been a varsity player for the Stallions since eighth grade. She is enjoying playing for Willoughby.
“I love coach,” Lynn said. “The first time we met her she laid out her expectations, which was a great thing. She told us what she expected from us on the court and off the court. The first day of practice we went at it. She knew what she was doing and I respect that.”
Lynn organized and led workouts for the team when it was without a head coach.
“As a leader, we didn’t have a coach for a while, so I got some of the girls together and we went to the new Sand Mountain Park in Albertville and we played volleyball on the beach courts, the outside courts, and just tried to get something together, because we didn’t have a coach at the time,” Lynn said.
Willoughby said, “Just to speak on Cathryn’s character, I never knew that. She’s so humble. I can’t say enough good things about this girl. The qualities she has as a player and as a person, you can’t teach kids that, you can’t coach them to be like that.”
Lynn shared her goals for the Stallions’ 2022 season.
“I really want to see us work as team, communicate, be honest with each other,” she said. “Us take responsibility. It’s more about the game.
“If I can make sure these girls know they are loved and they have the potential to play and they want to play, I think that’s the goal. Jesus loves them and Jesus gave them the talent to play, and if they realize that and they believe in themselves, then they can go as far as they want.”
