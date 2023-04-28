The Boaz Chamber of Commerce recognized Renae Richardson Mosley as Volunteer of the Year Thursday at the annual chamber banquet – one of several awards presented as the chamber celebrated ongoing growth in the city.
In addition to Mosley, Richard ‘Rick’ Ragsdale was honored as Citizen of the Year, Heather McBrayer was named Educator of the Year, Casey Underwood was given the Parson’s Pride award, Alabama Firearms Academy was named Business of the Year and Marshall Medical Center was recognized as Emerging Business of the Year.
A silent auction during the banquet allowed people to write in bids for items donated by local businesses and individuals. All proceeds from the auction went to United Way of Marshall County.
Volunteer of the Year
Retired educator (who still works part-time in the Boaz schools) Renae Richardson Mosley was selected as the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year.
Mosley attended Boaz schools from grade 1-12, and was an accelerated student, taking classes at Snead College, too, starting in her junior year. After graduation she received an academic leadership scholarship to Jacksonville State University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Early Childhood Education and received a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Alabama.
Her teaching career began at Asbury Junior High, but she later returned to her alma mater, teaching at kindergarten and first grade till she retired in 2020. She collected teaching honors: Asbury Junior High Teacher of the Year, Marshall County Teacher of the Year, Boaz Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Alabama State finalists in the Teacher of the Year program.
When the Alabama Education Department wanted to pilot a Pre-K program, Mosley helped with its inception, and taught in the program till she retired.
For 20 years, Mosley was extended day director, and developed the Camp Boaz Summer Enrichment program to ensure children would have a safe place to learn and continue to grow during the summer.
Mosley served as an adjunct instructor at Snead State, Gadsden State, and Athens State University. In 2018, she received the Alabama Community Education Award as Outstanding Benefactor Recipient for her “exceptional dedication to children and families through years of selfless service to community education.”
Last year, Mosley was inducted in the 2022 Wall of Fame at Boaz High School.
She continues to work part-time for the Boaz City Schools as Parent Engagement Coordinator.
Mosley is a member of Saint Paul Methodist Church where she works with children, sings in the Chancel Choir and helps coordinate the “Circle of Friends” program. She is a member of the Marshall County Christmas Coalition Board, a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, and a member of Friends of the Library. She has coordinated many Relay for Life teams, Tools for Schools drives, and United Way campaign drives.
Mosely has two daughters: Ashley Walls is Teaching and Learning Director for Boaz City Schools and Anna Bone is a teacher and numeracy coach at Boaz Elementary. She has five grandchildren, “5 Hs” – Harper, Hudson, Hadley, Heyden, and Hollis – who keep her busy with ball and competitive cheer.
Mosley said her parents told her growing up to always try and make the place better just by being there, and that has been her lifetime goal.
“I’m getting an award for doing something I love to do,” Mosley said.
Educator of the Year
Boaz Intermediate School fourth grade math and science teacher Heather McBrayer was selected Educator of the Year.
She is a 2006 graduate of Boaz High School, and she married her high school sweetheart Josh. They have two children, second-grader Cole and kindergarten student Sloan. Her husband is a member of the Alabama Air National Guard where he serves in an active-duty position at the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham.
McBrayer pursued a degree in dental hygiene from Wallace State Community College, but after few years in the field she felt unfulfilled in her career. The bright spot, however, was working with her pediatric patients, spending time with them and teaching them about oral health.
After prayer and the encouragement of her husband, she began the journey to become an educator. She graduated summa cum laude from Athens State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education in December 2018. She accepted a position at BIS in July of 2019, teaching fourth grade math and science and remains there today.
McBrayer loves her students and strives to create a love for learning in them each day. She said her goal is to create a safe environment where students are free to make mistakes, learn from experiences, and grow not only as students but as members of society.
McBrayer noted how much she had learned from other educators in her career, and the support she receives from her husband.
Parson’s Pride
As he enters his fifth season as head baseball coach and his 18th year with Snead State, Casey Underwood was selected by the Chamber and Snead State Community College to receive the Parson’s Pride honor.
Through four seasons, Underwood has compiled a 120-57 (.678) record with post-season appearances each year. He has built Snead State Baseball into one of the nation’s premier junior college programs. After winning the 2021 ACCC North Division Regular Season Championship, the program continued to climb, leading to an unprecedented 2022 season – with the program’s first JUCO World Series appearance, first ACCC State Conference Championship, and most program wins (42-16).
In his career with the Parsons, Underwood has coached more than 100 players who continued their baseball careers at the four-year-college level or professionally, including two Major League Draft picks and two free agent signees.
His leadership has translated to off-the-field excellence as well. Snead State Baseball received the ALABCA Excellence Award five years running, graduated 100% of its student-athletes, and received the 2020-21 and 2021-22 ACCC Baseball Academic Team of the Year. The NJCAA has recognized Snead State Baseball as an All-Academic Team for 11 years.
Underwood and his team volunteer their time and efforts with the Miracle League of Albertville at Sand Mountain Park.
Underwood was recognized as the 2022 ABCA NJCAA Division I Coach of the Year and awarded Coach of the Year (2022), Co-Coach of the Year (2020) and Assistant Coach of the Year (2014) by the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association. Off the field, he has been a community college representative on the ALABCA Board and received the Alabama Community College Chancellor’s Award (2014) for his commitment to his student-athletes hard work and success.
Underwood started his collegiate career playing at Snead State and earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Ashford University.
Underwood couldn’t attend the banquet because he helping with games at the Miracle League field, Snead State President Joe Whitmore said, as he accepted the award for Underwood.
Citizen of the Year
Richard “Rick” Ragsdale is the owner of Fast Fixin Foods in Boaz, which sells restaurant food and equipment supplies to businesses and makes them available to the public as well.
The business is celebrating its 39th year.
Ragsdale’s nomination noted his devotion to family. He couldn’t attend the banquet because of the death of his sister.
Ragsdale is an Alabama native, but when he was small his Dad moved the family to Florida, looking for warmer weather. The family moved back to Alabama in 1973, and Rick graduated from Albertville High School.
Throughout his formative years, Ragsdale had the support of a family that loved him unconditionally and taught him a vital lesson: You have to work for what you want in life.
Ragsdale opened Fast Fixin Foods in 1984, starting out with a little building and a couple of freezers full of chicken fingers. He was recruited also to work for Red Diamond and for quite a while, he was the company’s best salesman. When Red Diamond sold to Gordon Foods, he continued his hard work, all while owning a business.
It didn’t take long for him to expand Fast Fixin’s product lines to include produce, canned goods, and more. The store offers more than 7,000 items wholesale, including repackaged food in quantities more convenient for families.
In 2007, Fast Fixin Foods started selling equipment – pots, pans, fryers, grills and more. The business now draws not only Alabama customers, but people who travel more than 100 miles to shop there.
Through the business, Ragsdale has helped businesses, restaurants, and many schools. The store’s website offers help with school, scout and church fundraisers, by supplying 10-pound boxes of chicken such organizations can use to sell for fundraisers.
Ragsdale’s sister Ellen wrote of her brother: He’s an amazing son, brother, and husband to a wife who supports him 100%. He’s an amazing father to four children and grandfather to four – soon to be five – grandchildren.
“Rick has always been fair and honest,” she said, and the approach he’s brought to and through Fast Fixin Foods has helped make the business a pillar of the community.
