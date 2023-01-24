Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims will continue his search for ways to replace funds lost when a new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit was passed.
Since the law passed in March 2022, Sims said handgun permits have dropped by more than 40%, or $52,000.
“It’s a good chunk of money,” he said. “That money makes a big difference in my budget.”
The Alabama Legislature has set up a grant program to compensate counties for the expected loss of income, but Sims said it won’t be enough.
“They used 2022 as a baseline year,” Sims said. “If you use 2022 as a baseline, we won’t be eligible to get fully reimbursed. A lot of people stopped buying permits when the law passed, even though the law didn’t go into effect until this month.”
Sims said he’s been in contact with the local legislative delegation about the issue and has hopes it will be rectified during the upcoming legislative session.
In the meantime, the Marshall County Commission provided stopgap funding for the Sheriff’s Office during the annual budgeting process, Sims said.
The grant program is expected to last four years, according to the bill lawmakers pass.
Funding needs
While the funds came from concealed carry permits, the money raised was used to purchase all types of needs within the Sheriff’s Office.
Sims said the funds were used annually to purchase safety equipment, such as bulletproof vests; ammo; guns; blue lights; and computers for deputies.
“Some of that money was also used to begin construction of a firing range just off Alabama 69,” Sims said. “That facility will be integral to our citizens firearm safety classes and giving our deputies training opportunities.”
Citizen training classes are expected to resume in March, Sims said.
What does the law allow?
• The new law does not change who is allowed to possess and carry a weapon; it only removed the requirement to have a permit. Any person over 18 who has not been convicted of a violent crime — including misdemeanor domestic violence — has not been adjudicated mentally deficient and does not currently have a protective order against them may carry a concealed weapon in Alabama. The new law also changed language in Alabama’s existing code, which clarifies that the mere possession or carrying of a firearm in a public place cannot be construed as a crime. Only if a person is “brandishing” a firearm can they be arrested or charged with disorderly conduct. Brandishing is defined as “waving, flourishing, displaying, or holding of an item in a manner that is threatening or would appear threatening to a reasonable person, with or without explicit verbal threat, or in a wanton or reckless manner.”
• Federal law prohibits carrying on several locations, such as military bases, federal courthouses, federal law enforcement offices, and others; those remain restricted whether or not you have a permit. In Alabama, a person may not carry a concealed weapon in police departments, sheriff’s offices, courthouses, courthouse annexes, prisons, jails, psychiatric facilities, drug treatment facilities, and halfway houses. A person without a permit may not carry a concealed weapon on private property without the owner’s express permission. However, this falls under trespassing law, meaning you could only be charged with trespassing for refusing to leave a business or property after being asked by the owner.
• The new law has not done away with permits. Any applicable person can still obtain a concealed weapons permit from the sheriff’s office. In fact, for those who regularly travel, it may be more advantageous to maintain a permit to avoid legal issues when traveling to other states.
• With the exception of Florida, every neighboring state with Alabama also has permitless carry laws. Some exceptions exist in each state, so you should always research a state’s gun laws before traveling there while armed. Most states that do not have permitless carry laws recognize Alabama permits as valid, known as reciprocity. Currently, Alabama permits are recognized by Mississippi, Georgia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Indiana. If traveling to another state, one would have to obtain a permit recognized by that specific state. South Carolina is the only southern state not to share reciprocity with Alabama. Citizens must have an Alabama pistol permit if required by that specific state. Always study state laws before traveling with a weapon.
• Under the new law, a law enforcement officer may relieve a person of their weapon if the officer has “reasonable suspicion” that the person has committed or is planning to commit a crime. The officer may also relieve a person of their weapon if the person presents a threat to themselves, the officer, or the public. Under the previous rules, citizens were not compelled to inform police if they had a weapon in their vehicle or on their person. However, the new law does require the disclosure of that information if asked by an officer. A person is also prohibited from touching their weapon during the course of a police interaction unless otherwise directed by police.
